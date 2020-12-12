FDA Authorizes Pfizer And BioNTech’s Covid-19 Vaccine For Use In The United States

This is the first vaccine for Covid-19 that has been authorized in the U.S., and members of the public could start getting vaccinated as soon as next week.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine, the first vaccine that will be available for public use in the U.S. The decision came after a day-long vaccine advisory meeting, whose members voted to approve the companies’ request for approval. This is the first vaccine authorized to prevent Covid-19 infection in the United States, where the disease has killed more than 290,000 people, more than any other country in the world. The vaccine had already been authorized for use in Canada and the U.K.

“It’s a monumental occasion,” says Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease physician at the University of Toronto. “This will save lives and alleviate suffering, and the positive impact will start to be felt very shortly after programs start to roll out.”

While the vaccine feels like a long time coming, this is actually the fastest a new vaccine has ever been authorized in modern history. Despite the speed, a vaccine advisory panel to the FDA assured the organization on Thursday that based on materials provided the vaccine seemed to be safe and very effective, able to prevent 95% of Covid-19 infections. Even more impressive, this is also the first time a vaccine based on mRNA technology has received such authorization.

BioNTech founders Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci at the Presentation of the 13th German Sustainability Award dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Pfizer and BioNTech teamed up to create this vaccine in February, mere weeks after the world became aware of a deadly respiratory virus that had emerged in Wuhan, China. While Pfizer brought the manufacturing and research capabilities, BioNTech, a German company, brought the basic science: a new type of vaccine based around mRNA technology.

The vaccine works like a printer: mRNA is injected into cells, which then instructs the cells to produce copies of a tiny piece of the coronavirus. Once these fragments begin circulating in the body, they trigger the immune system to be on the lookout for Covid-19. The protein fragments are harmless, and the mRNA eventually breaks down in the body without permanently altering the cells.

It is an effective but new technology, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first mRNA vaccine that has been authorized by the FDA. But there are more coming: the FDA is reviewing an mRNA vaccine from Boston-based Moderna next week, and pharmaceutical giant Sanofi is working with Lexington, MA-based Translate Bio on an mRNA vaccine, which is currently in preclinical studies. The success of mRNA vaccines here also paves the way for future vaccines against diseases like the flu and Zika virus.

The two companies dosed the first human subjects in clinical trials in May, and since then have been regularly publishing the progress of the trials. In early November, the companies reported preliminary results from a Phase 3 clinical trial that found the vaccine was 90% effective at preventing Covid-19. Later results suggested the vaccine was closer to 95% effective. “The trial results are impressive enough to hold up in any conceivable analysis” wrote physicians Eric Rubin and Dan Longo in an editorial published in the New England Journal of Medicine on December 10th, “this is a triumph.”

At the beginning of December, the full data from the Phase 3 clinical trial was released in preparation for a review by the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). After reviewing all of the evidence in a day-long meeting, the VRBPAC voted to advise the FDA to authorize the vaccine, which it did a day later.

“The FDA’s authorization for emergency use of the first COVID-19 vaccine is a significant milestone in battling this devastating pandemic that has affected so many families in the United States and around the world,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn said in a statement. “The tireless work to develop a new vaccine to prevent this novel, serious, and life-threatening disease in an expedited timeframe after its emergence is a true testament to scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide.”

Now that the vaccine has been authorized for use in the general public, the rollout will be swift. At the Forbes Healthcare Summit last week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that he is “confident” the rollout will go smoothly, and anticipates being able to produce 50 million doses of the vaccine globally by the end of the year, and 1.3 billion doses in 2021. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at the same event that he expects the U.S. will have 6 million doses, enough to vaccinate 3 million people, by mid-December. Frontline healthcare workers could begin receiving vaccines as early as next week, with nursing home residents following shortly after. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Trump Administration has not yet taken the option to order 500 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

The vaccine still has a few rough patches to overcome. The vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures of -70 degrees Fahrenheit, and many experts have wondered how storage will work in places that are not equipped with ultra-cold freezers. Pfizer recently responded to this concern by saying that the vaccine doses would be shipped in specially designed thermal shippers that can keep doses cold for up to 30 days when repacked with dry ice.

A second obstacle is that this vaccine requires patients to get two doses, spaced 21 days apart. “There’s a number of challenges to administering these vaccines,” says William Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University. “Having two doses is one of those challenges. We really don’t have experience with trying to administer two doses of a vaccine in a short period of time to adults. That’s going to be a big challenge.” Effective administration of two doses requires tracking who has received vaccines from which company, sending out reminders for people to get the second dose and encouraging people to make the effort to get the second dose, Ross continues. “Even getting the first dose is going to be challenging,” he says, alluding to the fact that a large percentage of the population doesn’t get flu vaccines.

“We stand ready to deliver vaccine doses for states to distribute to millions of vulnerable Americans in an effort to help prevent Covid-19.” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

In addition to all of that, Pfizer must also continue its clinical trials, and prepare materials to submit to the FDA for full vaccine approval. Some of the things they need to address include “important evidence gaps from the phase 3 clinical trials,” like whether the vaccine only stops severe disease, or if it also stops disease transmission, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC, at an FDA vaccine advisory committee meeting on Thursday. “It is important to evaluate real-world performance of vaccines,” she said.

While the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be granted Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, it won’t be the last. An mRNA vaccine from biotech company Moderna will be reviewed by the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee on December 17th, and FDA authorization could come soon after. Other companies with vaccines in phase 3 clinical trials include AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax, and several pharma companies in China.

For Pfizer CEO Bourla, who bet $1 billion that his company could deliver a vaccine, today must seem like a vindication. “We stand ready,” he tweeted Thursday in advance of the FDA decision, “to deliver vaccine doses for states to distribute to millions of vulnerable Americans in an effort to help prevent Covid-19.”

With additional reporting by Katie Jennings and Alex Knapp

Source