What To Do When You Feel Inexperienced As A Business Owner

We all feel a little inexperienced from time to time. As a business owner, you’re going to feel like this more than most! After all, not feeling up to the task of running a business, or feeling like you’re out of your depth when you’re in a business situation, is a common anxiety when there’s so much on your shoulders. And in these moments, it’s important to know what to do next. The more you can fight back the feeling, and take productive action, the less you’ll feel inexperienced in the future!

Cast Your Mind Back

Think about what your business looked like when you first started. How much work have you done from that point to the here and now? Every so often you should cast your mind back and measure your progress.

You’ve come a long way, you’ve made a lot of decisions (both right and wrong!), and you shouldn’t discount all of this progress thanks to some temporary worry. Keep it in mind and heart and keep working with it – a simple reminder could be just what you need right now.

Find a Mentor

Mentoring is a wonderful part of the business world. When you’re feeling inexperienced and like you’ve not got much to offer, listening to someone in the know will get you back on your feet. However, finding a mentor can be hard work.

Unless you already know a person who has more business experience than you, reaching out to ask for help can be intimidating. But don’t let this set you back too far. You’re allowed to pose a couple of questions to whoever you feel can answer them! If they answer, this can then lead to a mentor relationship.

Hire the Skills You Don’t Have

Outsourcing is a good idea every once in a while. You can bring in skilled work on a short-term basis and get things done without worrying about the quality. Just contact a freelancer, get a quote, sign a contract, and voila! In certain situations, you can even use some tech to help out. Issues like bookkeeping and balancing both sides for tax season can be prevented using accounting automation. Download a program and any awkwardness you have with this task doesn’t have to plague you anymore!

Network with Fellow Small Business Owners

They know what you’re going through, and vice versa. As a result, you can lift each other in times of a confidence crisis. You can talk and understand what each other is saying, and that should never be underestimated. So at a time like this, try to network. Post on LinkedIn about your struggles and see who your words appeal to. The more you put your worries out there, the more they’re going to be addressed, and that can be a big confidence boost.

When you’re nervous about your business know-how, don’t let yourself crumble under the pressure. You’ve worked hard – don’t forget about that fact!