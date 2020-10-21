Female Founders Reap Life-Long Benefits From Springboard Programs

Springboard Enterprises Women Funding Women pitch event caroline mj dorn

Over its 20 year history, Springboard Enterprises has evolved from a traditional accelerator program to also providing high-touch advisory services to female founders in the tech and health sectors. It connects women with the human, social, and financial capital they need for the next phase of their startups’ growth.

Springboard has an extraordinary track record in identifying female founders who are going to be successful. Since 2000, it has helped 803 female-founded startups create over $22.5 billion in value. An outstanding 84% have raised capital. With 200 exits to strategic acquirers and 20 IPOs, Springboard founders are shaping industries.

Springboard is one of the best-kept secrets in the female-founder ecosystem and a program more women should consider applying to attend.

Why An Accelerator Program Just For Women

Neha Singh, founder of Obsess, at Springboard’s 2017 New York Fashion Tech Lab Springboard Enterprises

Kay Koplovitz, founder and former CEO of USA Networks, became the chair of the bipartisan National Women’s Business Council under President Clinton. NWBC provides advice and policy recommendations for the President, the US Congress, and the US Small Business Administration (SBA) on issues of importance to women business owners and entrepreneurs. The Director of NWBC was Amy Millman. They saw plenty of women addressing large markets’ needs with scalable and sustainable companies, yet only a minuscule number was getting funding. “They just didn’t have an entry point,” said Koplovitz. At the time, venture capitalists believed if there were female-founded startups worthy of funding, they would be part of their networks. Koplovitz and Millman knew that wasn’t true and offered to source this untapped talent pool for them.

In 1999, they launched Springboard, a boot camp. The first demo day was held in 2000. “Twenty two of the 26 participants received funding,” said Koplovitz. Initially, the duo thought they could tackle both the founder pipeline and the investor side of the equation. “In short order, we realized that each needed significant work,” said Millman. With funding from the Kauffman Foundation, the pair spun Springboard off as a nonprofit focused on supporting the founders.

Springboard focused on identifying founders who are going to be successful. Its methodology for evaluating communication and listening skills, coachability, flexibility, and technical knowledge has become part of its secret sauce, commented board member, Lauren Flanagan. Korn Ferry Institute compared Springboard founders to corporate executives and found the former’s agile learning skills set them apart. They can navigate through novel situations to learn from experience without becoming rigid. This ability sets them apart. Agile learners can better work through complex problems, drive innovation, and grow a bottom line. Springboard founders rarely fail.

Unlike most accelerator programs, Springboard does not invest in companies that participate in its program. Nor does it take an equity stake in participant startups. Instead, Springboard asks alumni to give back by serving as advisors and experts to the next generation of participants. It is common for alumni to invest in Springboard startups, commented Koplovitz.

Springboard participants come from around the world and meet for an in-person (or virtual) bootcamp at the start of each program. The depth of their advisory and peer support is unmatched. Long before there were tools like Zoom and Slack, much of the support was done virtually by phone.

So, it was no problem to provide support during the coronavirus pandemic. Online Town Hall meetings helped current participants and alumni think through ways to seize opportunities or to pivot.

Springboard Enterprises webinar roundtable Springboard Enterprises

The Evolution Of Springboard’s Model

In 2006, Springboard convened its alumni to find out how it could better support them. Alumni voiced the importance of programs being industry focused, commented Millman. For example, founders in health got more value by connecting with people in their industry. Because digital media were exploding, that became the first sector-focused program. Other work led them to realize that the support founders needed wasn’t just about funding. It was also about business development opportunities. Importantly, they realized the importance of its network.

The Springboard network is powerful. When founders face a challenge or opportunity, they have access to 5,000 experts, including investors, lawyers, accountants, strategists, and other experts. Most importantly, they have access to their cohort and Springboard alumni. Founders often learn best from the experiences of each other. They can also partner or do business with each other.

Flanagan often says, Springboard is like the Eagles’ song Hotel California, “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave!” Another aspect of its secret sauce is its culture. “We have your back if you’re in trouble,” she said. It has an online platform that enables rapid peer-to-peer assistance.

Flanagan is a prime example of never leaving the Springboard circle. She participated in the first Springboard program and subsequently raised $23 million. Her company, WebWare, was one of the first Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A publicly traded company acquired it in 2003. After WebWare was sold, Flanagan joined Springboard’s National Council of Advisors (which she is still on), then became a board member. She runs a strategic advisory firm, BELLE Capital USA Fund (a venture capital firm), and has an operating role in a startup. This kind of commitment to the organization is not unusual.

The financial crisis of 2007-2009 brought additional changes. Health care was a big focus of the country. Companies like Pfizer, Lilly, Merck, and Johnson & Johnson wanted to keep tabs on innovative startups, with an eye to partnerships or acquisitions. At that time, New York City needed to reinvigorate its economy. In combination with the Partnership Fund for New York City, Springboard launched New York Fashion Tech Lab. It’s been so successful that Springboard is planning to expand the program to the West Coast and London. Recognizing that women’s health is ignored—and is a huge market ripe for disruption—this year, Springboard launched the Women’s Health Innovation Coalition to focus attention on gender-specific health.

Springboard alumni include:

Well-known companies like Robin Chase of Zipcar, which jump-started the sharing economy; Gail Goodman of Constant Contact, which transformed the way we communicate via email; and Helen Greiner of iRobot, whose Roomba vacuum kicked off a whole generation of consumer robotics.

Founders of transformative companies like Joan Fallon of Curemark, which develops therapies for children with autism; Sheila Mikhail of AskBio, which is making advances in genetic medicine; and Linda Hall of MinuteClinic, walk-in medical clinics now located in CVS stores across the country.

Julia Cheek, founder of Everlywell at the Tech Innovation Hub in 2016 Rick Gilbert

Founders of companies that are seizing opportunities during the Covid-19 crisis, such as Melanie Perkins of Canva, an online graphic design and publishing tool; Julia Cheek of Everlywell, whose at-home Covid-19 test received the first FDA Emergency Use Authorization of its kind; and Neha Singh of Obsess, which is an augmented and virtual reality software platform for experiential shopping.

What benefits of attending a Springboard program will help your company grow?

