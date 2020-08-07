Final Stimulus Package Could Look Like These 3 Options

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If Congress doesn’t finalize a stimulus deal on Friday, the final stimulus package could look like these three options.

Here’s what you need to know.

Stimulus Package

It’s increasingly likely that there will not be a stimulus deal announced on Friday. The Senate is scheduled to break for summer recess and not return until September 8. However, legislators likely will continue to negotiate to arrive at a final stimulus package. The problem is that despite deeming negotiations among Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as productive, Congress has little to show the American people—yet. There have been reports of some progress. For example, Congress seems to have agreed on second stimulus checks of $1,200. This is one of the few policy proposals that Republicans and Democrats mutually may be willing to accept. There also may be movement on extending weekly unemployment benefits back to $600, even though they expired last month. However, many conservative Republicans remain concerned about the Republican-proposed $1 trillion Heals Act, even if its $2 trillion less than the Democratic-proposed Heroes Act.

If Congress doesn’t reach a deal on Friday, these 3 scenarios may be possible next steps:

Option 1: Congress finalizes a stimulus package next week

Congress will keep working on a stimulus package, despite the disconnect on total spending and even top-line numbers for various policy provisions. If Congress announces a stimulus package next week, the first option would be a comprehensive stimulus package that uses the Heals Act as a basis, and perhaps incorporates elements of the Heroes Act. Total state aid (including funding for schools), liability protection and eviction protection may be hot button issues that Congress will work to finalize. Both sides say they want a deal and that there will be a deal. However, at what point does Congress put pencils down and reconvene after September 8? First, it’s unlikely that Congress waits that long. Second, members of Congress up for re-election — which includes 35 senators and all members of the House of Representatives — want to showcase the financial stimulus to constituents in their district. That said, if Republicans and Democrats can’t agree to a basic stimulus package, despite their rhetoric there will be a deal, there’s a small possibility that Congress is unable to reach a deal and postpones until September.

Option 2: Congress agrees on some stimulus, but not everything

This option means that Congress could agree on certain issues, but not all issues, in a new stimulus package. Consider this a piecemeal approach and similar to what some Republicans proposed from the outset. A piecemeal approach would work like this: pass legislation now where both parties agree and defer policies where there is disagreement. This way, Congress can provide financial relief to the American people now, millions of whom are struggling financially and are unemployed in the wake of Covid-19. For example, Congress could provide immediate financial relief with second stimulus checks, enhanced weekly unemployed benefits or both. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) envisioned this approach when he introduced the Heals Act, which is one reason that senators introduced individual bills on policy topics, rather than a single bill with all the policies.

Option 3: Trump issues executive orders and there is no stimulus package

President Donald Trump has made it crystal clear: If Congress does not agree on a stimulus package that he can sign into law, Trump will issue an executive order to create his version of a stimulus package. Specifically, Trump said an executive order could cover, among other areas, a payroll tax cut, student loan repayment, unemployment benefits and eviction protection. Before departing for Ohio today, Trump tweeted: “Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options.” Essentially, Trump would circumvent Congress and institute financial relief on his own terms. Trump has issued multiple executive orders during his presidency, including leading up to the Cares Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus package in March, which included the first stimulus check. For example, Trump issued a 60-day executive order to pause student loan payments, set interest rates to 0% for federal student loans and halt federal student loan debt collection.

Next Steps

When will there be a stimulus package? It’s really in the hands of Congress now. With the August 7 timeline passing, Congress will continue to find common ground. Even with bipartisan agreement, many Republicans senators still will refuse to support a stimulus package. While it’s unclear how long Trump will wait until he issues an executive order, he’s made it clear that the White House staff is working in parallel on an executive order should Congress not act. In recent weeks, Trump has made several comments about what he thinks should be included in the next stimulus package. For example, Trump has said that student loans may be suspended for “additional periods of time.” Trump has also said that second stimulus checks may be larger than $1,200.

