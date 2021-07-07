Breaking
FinCEN Gets A Crypto Leader That Appreciates The Industry’s Potential

Today the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced its first-ever Chief Digital Currency Advisor, Michele Korver. In her role, Ms. Korver will aim to advance FinCEN’s leadership role in the digital currency space by working across internal and external partners toward strategic and innovative solutions to prevent and mitigate illicit financial practices and exploitation.  

I currently provide legal consulting to cryptocurrency and fintech companies. Prior to consulting, I spent years as Regulatory Counsel for various companies in the cryptocurrency space including Silvergate Bank, bitFlyer and Coinbase. I also previously served as Secretary of the Virtual Commodity Association.

