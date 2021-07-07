FinCEN Gets A Crypto Leader That Appreciates The Industry’s Potential

The U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, July 2, 2021. Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg © 2021 Bloomberg Finance LP

Today the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced its first-ever Chief Digital Currency Advisor, Michele Korver. In her role, Ms. Korver will aim to advance FinCEN’s leadership role in the digital currency space by working across internal and external partners toward strategic and innovative solutions to prevent and mitigate illicit financial practices and exploitation.

