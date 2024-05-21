6 Tips for Finding The Right Estate Agent for You

Choosing the right estate agent for your next property purchase can make all the difference in many ways. They can not only help you find the perfect domestic or commercial property but also get the right price, help you ensure that you know exactly what you are getting, and support you every step of the way until completion.

However, with approximately 1 in 5 people expressing regret over their choice of estate agent (source: 2022 Home Movers Report), it’s crucial to understand the potential pitfalls. So, how exactly do you find the right estate agent and what key factors should you be looking for?

Look at Houses For Sale

One of the easiest ways for you to find out what estate agents are in your local area is to look at the boards on the front of properties for sale. There will likely be a great many different ones, from the digital companies nationwide to your local independent estate agents and national or regional chains. Once you know who is in your area, you can compile a shortlist of people to talk to when you’re ready to start looking for your property.

Ask Family and Friends

Asking people who have used estate agents for their property purchases can also help you drastically narrow down the playing field. There will likely be a considerable number of people to choose from; however, knowing who to avoid and who will give you a better experience can allow you to ensure that you don’t make bad decisions and have your home-buying experience ruined. Your estate agent needs to work for you and be in your corner from start to finish, so you need to know others’ experiences to gauge if they will provide you with this service.

Choose Your Niche

There will likely be niches in different areas that can help you narrow down your search again. For instance, a boutique estate agency like MGP Property will likely have more specialised knowledge of their area of expertise than an estate agent with a broader range of properties on their books. For example, you might need to find an excluding commercial real estate agent or one who deals exclusively in luxury dwellings. Narrow down the property type you’re looking for, and then identify who works in this niche.

Look Online

Going out to property listing sites such as Zoopla or Rightmove can allow you to get a feel for estate agents in your local area. You can find a range of properties and then discover who has listed them to open you up to new estate agencies you might not be aware of or didn’t realise operated in your desired location or type of property. There are usually a variety of listings, and you can use the on-site tools to help you set parameters to get the results you need to take your search form there.

Meet Them

Ideally, you will want to meet with at least three estate agents to help you get a reel for them and what they do. Meeting them in person is crucial as it allows you to assess their professionalism, commitment, and how well they understand your needs. Keep an open mind and listen carefully to what they or don’t say and do. Are they engaging with you to get a feel for what you want and guiding you to suitable properties, or are they more concerned with selling you the most expensive listing they have? Talking to them can help you determine who is the right fit for your search.

Research

Take your time to do some research on the estate agents; what type of properties do they typically have, how long are they on the market, what are the sale prices compared to the listed price, and do they have glowing reviews and testimonials from previous buyers or are there some questionable reviews being shared that you might need to take notice of? Additionally, consider their communication style, responsiveness, and negotiation skills. The more you know about them, how they work and how successful they are at selling properties, the better an idea of them you can get to help you make a more informed decision.

Choosing the right estate agent can make your property search much easier and allow you to find the ideal property with less hassle. You need to know as much as possible about them, about people’s experiences with them, and be confident they are batting for your team before trusting them to help you.