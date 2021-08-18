Finding The Best Google AdWords Consultant for Your Business

If you’re not taking advantage of Google Ads to boost your business, you’re living in the past, my friend. Your competition is out there right now, using this magical tool to its advantage, so why aren’t you? Doing it on your own is another story, though, and if you don’t have the wherewithal to build a campaign, write copy, use keywords, and generally run your Google Adwords, it may be time to hire a Google Adwords consultant.

When it comes to choosing the right Adwords management services, the task can seem daunting, even though there are so many to choose from. Oftentimes, being spoiled for choice can actually work against you, so take your time, prepare, and make sure you’ve got it right. Keep reading for the answers to your questions and some useful tips.

Why should I hire an Adwords consultant?

You may be asking yourself this very question and wondering if there is a good enough reason to make you part from your hard-earned cash, but trust me, the reasons are there. First and foremost, time. As the person running your business, you simply won’t have enough time to dedicate to your campaign, meaning it will suffer. There are always a million tasks vying for your attention, and your Google Adwords campaign shouldn’t be one of them, particularly if you don’t have experience creating and running one.

That brings us to reason number two – you most likely don’t have the expertise to create and maintain a fantastic campaign. This is simply because of the sheer volume of knowledge necessary to do so. Sure, you may have dabbled and taken a course online, but do you really know how to tweak and maintain the keywords, the ad copy, check budget levels, and make the campaign as good as it can be? The Google algorithm alone is a wild beast to tame, and a company that provides AdWords consulting services will constantly be upping their game, learning, and improving themselves, and thus, your campaign.

How do I choose the right consultant?

Obviously, the internet can help you a lot here, so use your own keywords to narrow down a few good candidates. Decide if you want to go local, for the benefit of face-to-face consultations, or if you’ll be happy with video conferencing.

Think about your criteria and what you’re looking for, as well as a rough budget to start with. Learn about their methods, ethos, and approach to running campaigns and decide if you like their style. You’re going to have a long-term relationship with these people, so make sure you’re happy right out of the gate. When thinking about goals and targets, try to be specific. Yes, you want more leads, but maybe you could add what you want to achieve over the next few months specifically? Are you looking for quick turnover or building client relationships? The more information you give, the more they can make your requests happen!

What else do I have to do?

Once you’ve narrowed it down and had a couple of consultations, you should have a pretty good idea about which google management services you’re going to go with. Learn as much as you can about the company, and don’t settle for vague statements, they should be able to give you specific examples of work they’ve done or plan to do, and how they plan to achieve your goals.

Another important thing to consider is who you want at your side. A junior with less experience may cost less but may have a different perspective that suits your brand, while a senior consultant will cost more but have less risk and better guarantee. What do you feel comfortable with? That’s the fundamental question. Take into consideration the facts, but ultimately, go with your gut.

Once I’ve hired a Google Adwords consultant, is my work done?

Well, not quite. Yes, the heavy lifting is being taken care of, but there is still the matter of your ongoing involvement and input. You should communicate with your Adwords consultant at least every month to review the strategy, clicks, keyword stats, etc. and if there is something that you’re not happy with or isn’t working for you, don’t be afraid to speak up. You are paying for the service after all!

Finally, stay ahead of the game by prepping your sales and marketing team for the leads and sales that will undoubtedly come. There may be admin required and having prepared for it will not only save you plenty of time and effort but will also ensure the process is smooth.