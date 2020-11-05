First Patient Treated With Experimental Therapy For Deadly Childhood Brain Cancer

A new treatment approach for a deadly childhood brain tumor is undergoing trials in Seattle. getty

A clinical trial has begun in Seattle using a type of immunotherapy called CAR T-cells to treat a deadly type of brain tumor called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

DIPG is one of the hardest to treat cancers and most children diagnosed with it die within a year, with standard therapies failing to provide any chance of long-term survival.

“The standard of care is focal radiation to the tumor site (the area of the brain called the pons). With this treatment the average survival is 9-11 months, but the disease is ultimately fatal,” said Dr. Nicholas Vitanza, pediatric oncologist in Seattle Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center and the principal investigator of the BrainChild-03 trial.

The BrainChild-03 trial run at Seattle Children’s Hospital hopes to change this by using CAR T-cells, genetically modified immune cells which are targeted to attack tumors.

CAR T-cells are most often made by taking a patient’s own T-cells and genetically engineering them to hone in on a specific target present on cancer cells, ultimately destroying the cells. They are already approved for some types of relapsed blood cancer and have achieved long-term survival for many patients who had otherwise run out of treatment options.

However, despite early hype, CAR T-cells have yet to really make much of an impact on the treatment of solid tumors. How has the technology improved in recent years to allow for trials like the DIPG one?

“We have recently made strides in (1) identifying better CAR T cell targets and (2) best locations of delivery. In preclinical animal models of brain tumors, our team and others have shown that delivered CAR T-cells targeted against brain tumors work best when delivered directly into the brain (central nervous system) so that is the approach that we use for our study,” said Vitanza.

Animal models of brain tumors have been used to identify better targets for CAR T-cells. The target in the BrainChild-03 trial is a protein called B7-H3, a protein which is over-expressed in many cancers, including DIPG. The trial is for a few different types of brain cancer in children and young adults, but hopes to recruit at least 12 DIPG patients.

The first patient, an 18 year old named Emily was the first person with DIPG to receive the treatment.

Making CAR T-cell therapies from patients is a very technically challenging and expensive process. One of the main goals of the trial is to assess whether enough cells can be extracted and made in order to fulfil the treatment plan prescribed. The other is to assess the safety of delivering the CAR T-cells directly into the brain, which hasn’t been done before. All new clinical trials have some element of safety risk, but as the CAR T-cells are being delivered directly into the brain, is there any risk of brain damage?

“We do frequent neurologic exams on our patients and look for change to the brain and tumor by MRI as well as collecting circulating tumor DNA in the blood and spinal fluid,” said Vitanza.

When CAR T-cells were being initially trialed in children with leukemia, many of them experienced a severe and life-threatening side effect called “cytokine release syndrome” (CRS), which interestingly has come into sharp focus as it also appears to affect people with severe Covid-19. Researchers eventually figured out how to manage CRS in children with leukemia, but other side-effects such as neurotoxicity are still a concern. Are these side effects likely to be seen in this trial?

“CRS and neurotoxicity that results may be most likely when delivering CAR T-cells directly into the blood where a large immune response happens, so we think that type of toxicity may be less common when delivering CAR T-cells directly into the brain but we are being vigilant as the number of patients we have treated is low and we could find that this happens in a subset of patients in the future,” said Vitanza.

As for future work, Vitanza says next generation trials will focus on keeping the CAR T-cells alive for longer and also going after multiple targets on the cancer cells at the same time.

