Five Crucial Things You Shouldn’t Leave Out Of Your Crowdfunding Page

By Evan Varsamis, entrepreneur and founder/CEO at Gadget Flow, as well as an investor and marketing advisor at Qrator Ltd.

If you’re planning a crowdfunding campaign, you must have already come across a lot of tips and tricks on how to master your crowdfunding campaign presentation. Most of the time, these are related to the campaign page description, video and images. You must have heard how important the title of your product page is for grabbing attention. Other than this, the video needs to be short but descriptive enough to not highlight just the product, but also the story behind the campaign.

However, apart from the basic tips that you have seen so far, there are certain sections on your crowdfunding page that are often not considered as important from the start. But these sections, if not well maintained, can have a negative impact on your campaign. This is because they are directly involved with your campaign credibility.

So, without further ado, let’s discuss the five most important things you shouldn’t ignore when designing your crowdfunding campaign page.

1. Updates

First and foremost, let’s begin with the Updates section. Available on both Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this section enables the campaign creator to highlight the major updates for their campaign even before sending an email. As soon as you launch your campaign, you’ll start getting direct as well as indirect traffic to your page. There will be people who might not back your campaign instantly but will keep tabs on your page for further updates. So, if you don’t update this section frequently, you’ll miss out on extra traffic and credibility.

The Updates section won’t just help you reach out to all of your backers at once, but also highlight upcoming launches and delivery timelines even before your backers start questioning you. The more consistent you are with your updates, the higher your chances of earning the credibility badge.

2. Pledge Rewards

Although this happens to be the most important section of your campaign, it’s often neglected in terms of being descriptive and having all the required details. You can not only highlight the colors, taxes, shipping details, etc., but also use the image to showcase the exact details of the pledge. You could also be more creative with the way you sell your products. If you feel your product can be sold in bundles, you must use the pledge reward chart so that it promotes bundles more than single products.

Additionally, you need to highlight your pricing discount in bold and make sure the retail price is highlighted to showcase the difference and why your campaign is a lucrative buy.

3. Social Media And Contact Details

One important area in every campaign page is the Contact section. It gives you an opportunity to write about yourself and your team as well as link to your website and social media for more detailed contact information. If you don’t add these details, your contact section remains blank, which can easily drive potential backers away because you have less credibility.

So, if you have social media and a website, you must make use of the Contact section. In addition to that, having a bio will help your campaign look more credible.

4. Comments

I have already stressed this in previous posts, and I’d like to say it again: Engagement is the key to making your campaign go viral within the first 24 hours. If you don’t engage with your audience, you won’t be able to ease their doubts related to your product. If you answer their queries on time, it will encourage not only the person who asked the question, but also others who come to your page.

I’d also like to add that comments aren’t confined only to your page. You must also keep up with your social media comments and respond to them as soon as possible.

5. Featured Image

The last thing I’d like to mention is the featured image for your campaign. We’ve heard that videos are crucial to grabbing the attention of your audience, but the image needs to be perfect even before people play the video. You can play around with it and make sure your image is captivating enough to make the audience want to click it as soon as they see it. The product needs to be in the center so that it’s always visible wherever it’s shared.

With all this said, it’s important to take every single aspect of your campaign page under consideration. Don’t skip a step and leave it blank for later because that might affect your views. The key to a successful campaign presentation begins and ends with your attention to detail.

