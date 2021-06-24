Five Ways To Drive Traffic To Your E-Commerce Store

Damien is the founder of damiencoughlan.com; he helps businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs explode their e-commerce businesses.

It’s no secret that e-commerce is growing. It’s estimated that there will be 2.14 billion global digital buyers in 2021. The global pandemic has fast-tracked a change in how we, as a society, now purchase goods and services.

Customers are becoming more tech-savvy and are now familiar with making and taking payments online. People today want speed, choice and convenience. They’re often willing to browse and shop around to find the best deals, and as a result, they may not remain brand loyal to traditional brick-and-mortar businesses. Instead, with the click of a mouse, shoppers can compare features, prices and shipping costs.

The following are five ways to drive traffic to your online store.

1. Facebook Ads

Facebook Ads is an ad system for businesses that allows them to showcase their products and services to Facebook’s users. The platform has a number of different ad types that you can choose from. These include image ads, video ads, carousel ads, collection ads, canvas ads, lead generation ads, offer ads and event response ads.

In terms of e-commerce, I find that one of the most popular ads is the website conversion ad. This type of ad allows you to optimize your ads for people who are most likely to perform an action, like making a purchase. These ads are easy to start with on Facebook, and you can set a daily budget of just $5 to get up and running.

Facebook has various data points on its users; it knows the posts users interact with, the brands they follow and the stores that they visit. As a result, the platform is extremely clever at finding your ideal customers. Further, by installing Facebook Pixel, you can track site activity, which gives you information and data on what’s happening in your store.

When creating your ads, you can target people based on age, interest, demographic, location, occupation and even salary. For example, dog moms in California, who are 45 and older and earn over $100,000 per year.

2. Google Ads

Google Ads are similar to Facebook Ads, but the main difference is that Google Ads are intent-based. What this means is that the ads are designed to attract people who are actively searching for the products you’re selling. An example might be, “best coffee in Miami.” The power of intent-based advertising is that the shopper who’s performing the search is already committed and interested in purchasing the product or service you may be selling.

Some of the Google ad types available to you include search campaigns (text), display campaigns (images) and video campaigns. Again, you can start for as little as $5 per day.

3. Influencers

Influencer marketing has become popular over the last few years due to the explosion and growth of social media marketing. Think of an influencer as someone with a specialized skill or knowledge that has amassed a large, loyal and passionate following. Their following might be on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Let’s say you sell a fitness product that helps mothers lose weight post-pregnancy. You can search for influencers within that niche who may have an audience that you can leverage. Perhaps, the influencer is someone who coaches women with weight loss but isn’t selling a physical product. The agreement is usually made between the influencer and brand based on a number of story and feed posts or based on the number of sales made through their link.

One important factor to consider when finding the right influencer is to check the level of engagement on their posts and whether the audience is a good fit for your brand. An influencer might have one million followers but the engagement rate might be low. This usually means that the influencer might have purchased those followers, or they don’t really have an engaged enough audience to make the promotion worthwhile.

It’s often best to start with a low-budget promotion and test the results.

4. Email Marketing

Email marketing has been around for years and isn’t going anywhere. Email marketing allows you to essentially remarket for free to your existing subscribers.

You can create campaigns that are one-time promotions, like Valentine’s Day or Black Friday offers, or you can set up flows that are automatically sent based on a user’s profile activity. An example might be when someone subscribes to your newsletter and you send them a welcome email where you nurture them, talk about your product and brand and, at the end of the email, offer them a one-time special offer to become a customer at a discounted rate.

Building an email list is hugely powerful; in my experience, I’ve been able to reach up to $1 per subscriber in monthly revenue. You can use pop-ups and exit intents to capture emails by incentivizing visitors to subscribe to your newsletter for value or offer some type of discount coupon code.

5. Blog Posts

I highly encourage you to start creating blog posts. It does take time to create blog content and be consistent, but it’s so important to the long-term success of your business.

Ideas for blogs are endless and can be scheduled out automatically over the month. You can also invite guest bloggers to help you write if you find that your time can be more valuable elsewhere.

When I sold in the dog niche, I had a very passionate dog customer of mine who found a blog article I wrote and asked me if she could write about her life with dogs. Of course, I said yes, and to make it a win-win for everyone and to encourage her to write great articles, I offered her free dog merchandise.

These are just a few of the many ways to drive traffic to your store. Remember, not everyone who visits your store is going to buy. In fact, I’ve found average store conversion rates are usually 5% or less. Keep delivering great content and run retargeting strategies to convert your non-buyers to buyers.

