Flooring trends for retail spaces: what works best?

For any business or retail space, there are many considerations when it comes to flooring. From aesthetics to safety, the right flooring can make a huge difference in the look and feel of your space. We’ve put together a brief overview of the popular trends in flooring for retail spaces and which surfaces work best – including anti-slip options for stairs.

Bold patterns and colours

One of the biggest trends in retail flooring is bold patterns and colours. Whether you’re looking for a subtle geometric pattern or an eye-catching floral design, there’s something out there that will fit your style. If you want your store to stand out from the competition, then using bold colours and patterns on your floors is a great way to do so.

Vinyl tiles

When it comes to flooring for retail spaces, there are several popular trends that stand out. One of the most popular choices is luxury vinyl tile (LVT). LVT is a great choice if you’re looking for a durable, low-maintenance option that won’t break the bank. It also comes in a variety of patterns and colours, so it can easily be customised to fit any space.

Cork flooring

Another trend on the rise is cork flooring. Cork is an environmentally friendly option that offers excellent sound absorption and cushioning – making it perfect for busy retail spaces. It also has natural antifungal and antibacterial properties, so it helps reduce allergens in the air.

Wood floors

For those looking for a more luxurious look, hardwood floors can be a great option for their retail space. Wood floors add warmth and character to any space while still being relatively easy to maintain. Plus, wood floors are very durable so they should last for many years with minimal upkeep required. However, when installing wood floors in a retail space keep in mind that solid hardwood may not be the right choice due to its susceptibility to moisture damage so opt instead for engineered wood instead as this type of flooring is more resistant than traditional hardwood floors.

Wood laminate floors

Finally, wood laminate floors are becoming increasingly popular as well due to their durability and affordability. Wood laminate floors come in a variety of styles and colours, so they can easily be customized to fit any space or design aesthetic perfectly. Plus, wood laminate floors are easy to clean and maintain – making them ideal for busy retail environments.

Don’t forget anti-slip flooring options for stairs

When it comes to stairs in retail spaces, there are several important factors that need to be taken into consideration – namely safety! Anti-slip stair treads are essential when it comes to ensuring safe footing on stairs in busy retail environments.

Look for anti-slip options for stairs made from materials such as rubber or vinyl – these offer excellent grip even when wet! Furthermore, be sure to choose treads with raised ridges or bumps that help increase traction even further.

Flooring trends for retail spaces

Ultimately, the right flooring can make all the difference when it comes to transforming your retail space into something truly special! The key is finding a balance between style, safety, and budget – but with so many amazing options out there today like luxury vinyl tile (LVT), cork flooring, and wood laminate floors; plus anti-slip options like rubber or vinyl stair treads – you should have no trouble finding something perfect without breaking the bank! So take some time today to explore your options – and good luck kitting out your retail space.