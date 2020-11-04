Breaking
Florida Votes To Raise Minimum Wage To $15 By 2026

Topline

 Florida voters narrowly passed a ballot measure increasing the minimum wage to $15 by 2026, making it the eighth state in the country to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Key Facts

Amendment 2 needed more than 60% of the vote to pass since it would amend the state’s constitution; it got 61%.

The minimum wage will start at $10 in 2021 and increase $1 each year until 2026.

Florida’s current minimum wage is $8.56.

California, New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and Connecticut are the only other states that are set to raise their minimum wage to $15 in the next few years, though cities such as Seattle and Minneapolis have passed $15 minimum wage ordinances.

Crucial Quote

“You know, we had a lot of naysayers out there, such as big companies and politicians,” Fight For $15 organizer Alex Harris said in a video on the organization’s Twitter. “But we proved them wrong.”

Chief Critics

Business leaders and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis opposed the minimum wage hike, arguing it would cost already beleaguered employers too much money during the pandemic. The measure will ensure “jobs lost due to the pandemic will not return, and businesses already devastated by the effects of the virus may never bounce back. This will slow Florida’s economic recovery and hurt the very people the special interest behind this scam claims it helps,” the Florida Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

Key Background

The win is a victory for Fight For $15, the national movement calling for a $15 minimum wage across the country. The federal minimum wage is $7.25, though 27 states have opted to raise their minimum wages above the federal level.

Source

