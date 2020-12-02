Food Trends For 2021: Restaurants Helping Other Restaurants

For years, Manny’s in Chicago has hosted famous diners like Barack Obama. Now, it’s getting help … [+] from other restaurants. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images

In Chicago, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is a dining legend. For almost 80 years, locals, tourists and especially politicians have stopped by its South Loop location, noshing on corned beef sandwiches, potato pancakes and blintzes.

But like so many other places in the pandemic, Manny’s has needed its customers’ support to survive.

That plea worked, and Manny’s wound up with a line out the door. Now, it’s getting help from other Chicago restaurants, too.

This week, Manny’s kicked off an eight-week sandwich series with eight local places, ranging from Smoque BBQ to Antique Taco, The Wieners Circle and Roots pizza.

All have a personal connection to Danny Raskin, fourth generation member of the family that founded Manny’s in 1942. (The restaurant is named for his grandfather.)

“I was trying to look to get other people in the industry involved in working together,” Raskin says. “We’re all really struggling, and I thought we could do cross branding to help the businesses and get customers excited.”

Although numerous restaurants have always put on special events with guest chefs, these pandemic-era associations across the country are fast becoming a permanent feature of restaurant life.

“We’re all trying to find out what’s working — sharing ideas with each other, and give some tips,” Raskin says. “Whenever you hear of a restaurant closing, we all feel bad about it.”

The casualties are affecting small and famous restaurants alike. On Wednesday, restaurateur Danny Meyer announced that he had closed Blue Smoke, the popular barbecue restaurant he had operated in New York’s Union Square for the last 18 years.

The Manny’s collaboration began on Monday with food from J.P. Graziano, a family-run legend of its own in Chicago’s Fulton Market distract, where it serves delicious Italian submarine sandwiches and wonderful cannoli.

In non-pandemic times, the line there could stretch out the door and around the corner, with each ticket rung up by the friendly ladies in the office.

At Manny’s, Graziano’s is offering a pastrami sandwich topped with provolone cheese and the store’s famous giardiniera relish. Customers can collect their sandwiches through the deli line, but unfortunately can’t stay and eat them, since Chicago restaurants are closed for indoor dining.

Otherwise, menu orders should to be placed online and can be picked up or delivered.

Barry Sorkin, a co-founder of Smoque, said he chose to participate “because we’re such fans of Manny’s and what they represent.”

He went on, “It’s hard to think of a better food institution in Chicago, and we jumped at the chance to work with them.”

Raskin says the collaborations are giving Manny’s a chance to see what can be done with ingredients piled atop its bread and meats.

Tao Chicago plans to add kimchee to a pastrami sandwich, another illustration of how Korean flavors are moving mainstream. Antique Taco plans to top brisket with a smoked sauce, while Roots’ sandwich will include a fried mozzarella stick.

Around the country, pop ups and collaborations have become so widespread that the best way to find them is by checking local food publications, follow individual restaurants’ social media sites or sign up for their newsletters.

For instance, The Infatuation recently listed 24 pop ups across New York City. They ranged from Yellow Rose, an innovative TexMex spot, to the Migrant Kitchen, which has focused during the pandemic on feeding people in need as well as its customers.

In New Orleans, chef Serigne Mbaye has cooked his Dakar Nola Senegalase cuisine at places including Gracious Bakery and the Southern Food and Beverage Museum.

Meanwhile, Zingerman’s Deli in Ann Arbor launched two rounds of its Reuben Tour this fall, taking its deli sandwiches and side dishes to bars and other places around Michigan and Toledo.

That has morphed into the Zingerman’s Pie Pickup Truck Tour, which kicks off on Dec. 19, with stops in Toledo, plus Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Lansing, Troy and Oak Park, Mich. Customers can select from a range of sweet dessert pies, savory pot pies and also shop for holiday food gifts such as stollen, hot chocolate mix and spiced nuts.

For his part, Raskin says he was eager for Manny’s team-ups to last longer than the usual affiliations between restaurants. “A lot of people do some kind of collaboration or special and run it for one day. I wanted people to have a chance to try it,” he says.

The guest restaurant weeks are one of the tools in his arsenal to keep Manny’s afloat. As restaurants elsewhere have shut, or laid off staff, Raskin says he’s been able to keep nearly all the restaurant’s employees on board.

Manny’s is still employing 41 people, while a few left by choice, he said.

In the weeks since sit-down service has been prohibited, he has moved people to different positions, offered delivery to Chicago’s suburbs, and has paired with non-profits on charity drives.

“It’s important to be in front of people and keep reminding them that we’re here,” Raskin says.

Despite the help Manny’s has gotten, and given to its friends, the atmosphere remains a challenge. “There’s ups and downs, good weeks and bad weeks,” he says. But, Raskin adds, “We’re surviving.”

