For Black Public Media, 40 Years Of Highlighting Black Stories And Creators

A scene from “Spit on the Broom,” which aired as part of the most recent season of Black Public … [+] Media’s “AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange.”

Jon Sesrie-Goff

Twelve years ago, Black Public Media Executive Director Leslie Fields-Cruz was shopping two titles about the Black experience. They were joyful, celebrant. One was about South African boys who fell in love with opera. Another focused on Nollywood, as the Nigerian film industry is known.

Fields-Cruz adored both programs. “These were good stories, diverse, showing a depth of experience of Blackness,” she says. And yet: “They didn’t get picked up by Independent Lens, POV, anyone.”

The experience led BPM to create AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange, a show that explores the art and culture of people of African descent. AfroPoP has thrived for more than a decade, but trying to sell those short films taught Fields-Cruz a valuable lesson, one she has carried with her as BPM grows and matures.

“If we go with what the larger society would want to see, we’d be locked into sharing stories about the pain and suffering of Black people,” she says. “It’s our duty at BPM to ensure our stories show the breadth of our experience.”

She adds, “As a Black person, I know that there is no one way to be Black. So many different stories can be told.”

That is what BPM has tried to do over the past four decades. As the organization celebrates its 40th anniversary, it has rolled out 40 for 40 Media Game Changers who have shaped the landscape of Black independent media. The list is divided into storytellers, media executives, and curators and institutions. It includes artists, producers, executives, nonprofits and companies.

The names range from director, writer and producer Julie Dash to the film collective founded by director Ava DuVernay to pioneering producer Charles Hobson.

Fields-Cruz said that while many companies choose to highlight themselves during a special anniversary, BPM wanted to spotlight creators.

“One of our former board members pointed out that by focusing on others, we make a point that social change movements are never just one person or institution. Everyone’s working to push forward, hammering at the wall in the work they’re doing, until eventually, the entire wall can fall,” she says.

Part of BPM’s work has been identifying racism through the stories it shares. That point of view was reflected in a recent reflection published by Fields-Cruz entitled “Eradicating Racism Requires a Full Commitment; It’s Not Just a ‘Thing.’”

“We want people to know that they have to commit and have the stamina not to end tomorrow or next week or five years from now,” she says of the growing attention to and support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Part of that commitment is seeing and recognizing the stories that go beyond pain narratives (though those are important, too). It’s seeing the full spectrum of experience.

“The diversity of stories that are out there to tell is amazing,” Fields-Cruz says. “They need to be given prominence, makers need to be well-funded and supported so they can continue to tell their stories.”

And that’s what BPM does.

