Former Bridgewater Co-CEO Eileen Murray Has Sued The Firm

Former Bridgewater Associates co-CEO Eileen Murray, once one of the most senior women in the hedge fund industry, filed a lawsuit to get a court order that public disclosures of her gender-discrimination dispute with the world’s largest hedge fund won’t void her right to earn millions of dollar of deferred compensation.

Eileen Murray, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in April 2019.

KEY FACTS

In her suit, filed Friday in federal court in Connecticut, Murray says Bridgewater told her in writing on July 14 that her public disclosures about her dispute with the company will lead to forfeiture of her deferred compensation, which she said could range from $20 million to $100 million. Murray said she had disclosed the information to Finra, a regulatory agency she now chairs, and called the firm’s attempt to withhold pay an “improper gambit to silence her voice” and a “cynical plan to intimidate and silence her.” Murray has been negotiating her departure package for three months because their offer was less than what the firm paid to lower level male employees, one of her advisors told Bloomberg. The same advisor said there was a pattern: It was the third time since 2017 that the firm offered her compensation that was lower than male colleagues at the same level. Murray worked at Bridgewater for more than a decade and became co-CEO in 2013; in December 2019 she and the company announced that she thought it was a good time to move on “with the firm’s management transition on solid footing.” The firm said it was part of “the next phase of its successful 10-year leadership transition,” which began in 2011 when billionaire founder Ray Dalio said he would begin to transfer management responsibilities and equity ownership “to the next generation of Bridgewater leaders.”

key background

Murray’s compensation included phantom equity in Bridgewater, a type of equity that tracks the revenue of the firm and allows employees to receive a cut of the earnings after they leave. Current and former employees told the Wall Street Journal in January that Dalio tried to reduce some of that compensation. The company said in a statement that no compensation that she was entitled to was withheld. Although a succession plan has been in the works for more than a decade, Dalio reportedly still calls the shots.

tangent

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Bridgewater would cut dozens of jobs. Bridgewater veterans of more than 15 years were reportedly among the people given several days’ notice before being laid off over Zoom. The firm also Bridgewater has also deferred the start date for most of the incoming first-year analysts to next year.

big number

$140 billion. That’s the firm’s assets under management as of the end of June, down from $168 billion at the end of last year.

