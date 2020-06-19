Former Oasis Frontman Liam Gallagher Scores His Third Solo No. 1 Album With ‘MTV Unplugged’

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 16: Liam Gallagher performs at Mediolanum Forum on February 16, 2020 in … [+] Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

After two weeks in a row at No. 1 in the U.K., Lady Gaga’s Chromatica has been pushed out of the spotlight, and the race for the top spot on the albums chart wasn’t a close one this time around.

Liam Gallagher, known initially as a founding member of beloved rock band Oasis and now as a soloist, is back at No. 1 on the U.K. albums chart with MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall), his first live collection to lead the charge in the country. The set opens atop the list with 21,000 equivalent units, 10,000 of which are vinyl sales.

The title is his third No. 1 on his own, and it follows in the footsteps of his two solo studio recordings, 2017’s As You Were and last year’s Why Me? Why Not.

As a member of Oasis, Gallagher collected an impressive eight chart-rulers, which holds as the fifth-most No. 1s among groups in U.K. history. The band made it to the top of the tally with all of the following releases: Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, Be Here Now, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, Heathen Chemistry, Don’t Believe the Truth, Dig Out Your Soul and Time Flies… 1994–2009, their sole compilation to lift to the peak position.

Looking at top 10 titles, Gallagher has now landed 16 placements inside the top tier across all of his projects. Oasis broke into the area 11 times, his second group Beady Eye did so just twice, and now all on his own he’s entered the region with three releases.

No singles have been spun off of MTV Unplugged (Live at Hull City Hall), and none are likely to be. Live albums aren’t typically known for producing hits, although it’s not impossible for one to land a placement on the songs chart at some point.

