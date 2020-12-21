‘Fortnite’ Black Panther Challenges: How To Get The Free ‘Wakandan Salute’ Emote

Players can get a free Black Panther emote before the skin arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop. Credit: Epic Games

Everybody assumed that the Black Panther skin would arrive in Fortnite last season given its Marvel theme and plethora of other Marvel characters like Wolverine and She-Hulk.

There was even a Black Panther statue monument—but no Black Panther skin. It may have been due to the tragic death of actor Chadwick Boseman, but either way the skin is headed to the Item Shop soon, and a Marvel portal (similar to the Walking Dead portal) has opened up on the map. Captain Marvel is also apparently headed to the Item Shop.

As a quick side-note, I find it kind of appalling that Epic Games has chosen to sell the Black Panther skin for profit rather than as a charity skin. I suppose it’s possible that this will be the first ever charity skin in the Fortnite Item Shop, and if so I will retract this statement. But I feel the need to scold Epic Games here, a company that has made billions of dollars off of Fortnite, and yet has never once offered any sort of charity skins in the game (something even companies like Activision-Blizzard offer, with Call Of Duty’s annual charity bundles that benefit veterans and the Overwatch Pink Mercy skin that went toward Breast Cancer, for instance).

The Black Panther skin should be a charity skin with proceeds going toward the fight against cancer. It’s the right thing to do. When you have rich hip-hop influencers like Travis Scott raking in $20 million for a virtual concert event in the game, it’s just kind of ridiculous that there’s not any effort whatsoever to raise money for a good cause. Epic Games has done some really good things for the gaming industry, with both the Epic Game Store and Epic Game Publishing, not to mention the fight against Apple (however Quixotic). Adding charity skins and cosmetics to the Item Shop once and a while surely wouldn’t hurt.

In any case, the Wakandan Salute Emote isn’t for sale. It’s a free reward for finishing the Wakandan Challenges, now live in-game. These are super boring challenges that are wicked easy to complete, so you really have no excuse not to complete them. The challenges are:

Play Matches (10)

Outlast Opponents (500)

Play Duo or Squad Matches (5)

So that’s . . . easy. But okay. You get a free emote and it’s the Wakandan Salute which is pretty badass:

Wakandan Salute emote Credit: Epic Games

Happy hunting, young padawans!

