‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2, Season 4, Week 10 Challenges Leaked Online

The final week of Fortnite’s fourth Chapter 2 season is upon us. A new week of challenges kicks off tomorrow morning at 6am PT / 9am ET.

These challenges have leaked online already, so you’ll have a sense of what you’ll need to complete to wrap up the Battle Pass, get the Logan skin style for Wolverine and all the rest.

Here are the challenges:

Search Chests at Upstate New York ( 7 )

) Eliminations at Lazy Lake ( 3 )

) Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles ( 1 )

) Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes ( 1 )

) Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle ( 20,000 )

) Deal damage to opponents at Sentinel Graveyard

None of these are too difficult. I do kind of hate the “drive from point A to point B in less than X minutes” challenges, however, and usually skip them.

Eliminating players by hitting them with vehicles should make for some fun matches. Lots of wild driving, I imagine.

Beyond this we have a couple locations people may not know about in Heart Lake and Upstate New York. Hint: They were both added when Stark Industries landed on the map.

The rest is collecting metal and eliminations. The usual suspects.

The big question now is when will Season 4 end? Will we get a live event soon with Galactus and the heroes battling it out? Will we see some Season 5 teasers? Or will Season 4 be extended ad infinitum since there’s no pressing Apple update and lawsuit?

Time will tell. I suspect after the Fortnitemares event is over we’ll get some new info.

