‘Fortnite’ Mysterious Pod Location: Where To Find Predator’s Ship

Well, it turns out that the hunters for this season of Fortnite aren’t just going to be all Marvel, DC and Star Wars characters. Now the game is turning to one of the most classic movie hunters of all time, the Predator, best known for hunting Arnold Schwarzenegger in the jungle and fighting Aliens in a few different movies.

While dataminers have not uncovered the skin yet, which appears to be the “secret skin” for the battle pass this season, they have revealed a series of challenges that will lead us to unlocking a bunch of Predator-themed cosmetics and then Predator himself. Itself?

Go here to see where to talk to Beef Boss, Remedy and Dummy. Go here to see all the Predator secret skin challenges.

One of those challenges is to find a mysterious pod, which is Predator’s ship that has crash landed on the map somewhere.

Turns out it has crashed in a very appropriate place, the jungles of the Stealthy Stronghold, which is a boxed-in jungle that is home to Maeve, the shape-shifting hunter from the battle pass.

Here’s where you’re going on the map:

The ship is in the northwest part of the zone, and kind of hard to miss. I noticed something glowing inside, and when I hacked open the front of it, I found a mythic chest inside. You cannot break down the entire ship.

If I had to guess, these challenges will end up leading to a showdown with Predator in this jungle, similar to how we had to fight Wolverine eventually, and my guess is that he will not be easy. We don’t know what special emotes or abilities his skin could have, but it can’t be something overpowered like cloaking, could it? That goes beyond what we saw from skins like Mystique if you’re just going to be straight-up invisible.

These challenges are supposed to be going live today, so we’ll see what the full list ends up being and what the final path to unlocking Predator will be. You may want to start getting a team together now in order to take him on once the game inevitably makes you fight him.

It’s cool to see non-comic book IPs making their way into Fortnite, even if Predator is not exactly super relevant these days, and the biggest of those movies were made before most of the Fortnite playerbase was born. Anyway, this makes me want to go watch Prometheus again. Underrated!

