‘Fortnite’ Season 4 V14.00 Unofficial Patch Notes: New Fish, Vaulted/Unvaulted, Superhero Items, Weapon Buffs

Ironically, one of the reasons that Apple cited for removing Fortnite from the App Store was a lack of complete patch notes: something tells me that Apple didn’t mind so much when it was raking in millions from 30% fees, but even so, a funny detail. That’s clearly not a concern at the moment, because Season 4 is now live in the game and, as usual, we don’t have any official patch notes to work with, so we’re cobbling together what we can find across the internet. Let’s get into what we can suss out from the unofficial patch notes.

First off, there are a ton of Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons, as Epic continues to lean on its significant store of ready-made weapons and items, some of them quite old. Here’s what we can see at the moment: credit to Fortnite Intel for the basic list, and I’ve been able to verify most of these in-game:

Unvaulted

Shockwave Grenade

Boogie Bomb

Pump Shotgun

Bounce Pad

Bandage Cannon

Revolver

Scoped Assault Rifle

Tactical Submachine Gun

Combat Shotgun

Port-a-Fort

Vaulted

Decoy Grenades

Tactical Shotgun

Pistol (Epic/Legendary)

Rapid-Fire SMG (Rare/Epic/Legendary)

Launch Pad

Stink Bomb

Hunting Rifle

SMG

Flare Gun

Those are items being brought back from old, but there are new items in the game now too: superhero abilities, which are basically the mythic boss weapons we’ve seen before but much cooler. Those are Groot’s Bramble Shield, Doctor Doom’s Mythical Bomb and Silver Surfer’s Board, for now, but we expect Epic to add more from other heroes as the season goes on.

After that, the next biggest change is probably a big rework to fishing: we’ve got a bunch of new fish, some of them with interesting effects, as well as a Pro Fishing Rod to help you catch them. According to FireMonkey, new fish added to the game are:

Vendetta Flopper

Shield Fish

Thermal Fish

Hop Flopper

Jellyfish

Spicy fish

After that, we’ve got some tweaks. Assault Rifles of all stripes are getting a moderate damage buff, and both cars and chests have had their spawn rates nerfed a little bit. These seem to be a lot of the major changes, but we’ll update this as more things are discovered. There’s also all the major new content, which you can check Paul Tassi for.

