‘Fortnite’ Sunflower Farm Location: Where To Find A Truck And Deliver It To Sunflower Farm

written by Forbes January 21, 2021
This week’s challenges are conspicuously farm-themed. There are a couple different farms you need to visit, and some baskets that need breaking down at the farmer’s market.

One of these challenges tasks players with delivering a truck to Sunflower Farm. This is the location of the NPC Sunflower who gives you some very simple bounties, which makes this a great place to go regardless of weekly challenges.

In any case, you won’t want to go here first. After all, you need to deliver a truck to Sunflower Farm. You need to find the truck first.

I scoured the area to find the very best, nearest truck and I think I found the perfect one. In the map below, the X marks the spot for the truck. The circle is where the farm is, though I think you can deliver the truck to the general vicinity of the farm and barn complex.

The truck looks like this.

If you land here and don’t find a truck, it’s entirely possible someone else got here first. The entire area could be a little hot thanks to all the challenges going on here, but I didn’t encounter anyone when I cased the joint.

Obviously, there are many other trucks dotted about the Fortnite map. If you don’t see this one, you can find another. Check out the nearby gas stations and bridges. But this is by far the closest I came across.

See where to find the Steel Farm for another of this week’s challenges right here.

Happy hunting down at the farm, young bounty hunters! Yee-haw!

