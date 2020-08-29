‘Fortnite’ Wolverine Challenge: Where To Investigate 3 Mysterious Claw Marks

Here’s where to investigate mysterious claw marks in ‘Fortnite’ for the Wolverine week 1 challenge. Credit: Epic / Erik Kain

Updated 8/29 — See update below.

It’s a new season in Fortnite and this time it’s all about Marvel superheroes.

The season 4 Battle Pass is filled with Avengers and X-Men and even a couple villains. You can check out our detailed overview of this season’s skins right here.

In Chapter 2, Season 2 Deadpool was the season’s “secret” or “special” skin. You didn’t unlock Deadpool by completing weekly challenges, you unlocked him by completing Deadpool-specific challenges. These were often totally absurd, such as finding chimichangas he’d left laying about the spy base.

Last season Epic Games offered up Aquaman as the special skin, but his challenges were super boring and actually getting the skin wasn’t so much an achievement as an afterthought.

In Season 4, Wolverine is the special skin and it looks like his challenges will be both more interesting and more challenging than either Deadpool or Aquaman, though unlike Deadpool, Wolverine doesn’t have a secret closet set aside as a filthy, disgusting base. Deadpool really is the worst. (Also the best, though).

For the very first week of Wolverine challenges in Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite, the game tasks players with investigating “mysterious claw marks.” I wonder whose claw marks those could be? Could it be a mutant with adamantium claws, anger issues and a pesky immortality problem? I wonder . . . .

This is the first of at least six Wolverine challenges, each of which will unlock every week alongside the normal weekly challenges. You unlock various cosmetics and, eventually, the Wolverine skin as you complete these challenges—and since Wolverine is the best you really absolutely should complete them and unlock the skin.

Here are three locations of mysterious claw marks on the most recent Fortnite map. There are almost certainly others, but these three will get the job done.

Update: Here are all six locations I’ve found—you can read on below to see screenshots and read descriptions of where to find each one.

As you can probably tell, all of these are in Weeping Woods. Maybe this is where Logan has been hiding out, just popping out at night to sharpen his claws on various objects, from rocks and walls to refrigerators and bathroom stall doors:

Mysterious Claw Mark Locations Credit: Erik Kain

Location #1 — The Toilets

The first mysterious claw mark location is in the building just south of the trailer park in Weeping Woods on a toilet stall:

Mysterious Claw Marks Credit: Erik Kain

Hopefully nobody was in there when Wolverine showed up. That would not be a fun experience. Maybe Logan just really had to go?

Location #2 — The RV

The second location is nearby. It’s one of the trailers just north of the bathroom in the little trailer park near the cabins:

Mysterious Claw Marks Credit: Erik Kain

Location #3 — The Tower

The third (but not necessarily final—please let me know if you find others) location is at the top of the tower to the west of the trailer park in Weeping Woods:

Mysterious Claw Marks Credit: Erik Kain

These claw marks can be found on the fridge at the top of the ranger’s tower. Wolverine doesn’t scratch his claws on wood if he can help it. Metal’s the thing. (Actually, Wolverine scratches his claws wherever he damn well pleases, as evidenced by the three new locations in the update below). Head to the top of the ranger’s tower into the pretty sweet little upstairs apartment. Looks like Wolverine may have stolen a few beers while he was at it.

Update — Three More Locations

Okay, here are three more locations you’ll be able to find Wolverine’s mysterious claw marks. Thanks to readers for pointing these out. This brings the total to six mysterious claw mark locations, though it’s entirely possible that there are even more. They can be hard to spot on wood and rock, which is where these next three locations are. On metal—especially on that fridge—they stand out just fine.

Location #4 — The Bridge

Underneath the bridge, tarp has sprung a leak, and the animals I’ve trapped have all become my pets. Credit: Erik Kain

The fourth mysterious claw mark location can be found underneath the small bridge by the river as it bends north around Weeping Woods. This is just south of the crater caused by Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir. You’ll find the marks next to the ammo box underneath the north side of the bridge.

Location #5 — The Pond

The fifth set of claw marks is on this boulder in the pond. Credit: Erik Kain

The fifth set of claw marks can be found in the pond near the two cabins just next to the trailer park. It looks like Wolverine took a bath and had a go at the boulders. These ones are hard to spot, but they’re right above Cap on that large rock in the screenshot above.

Location #6 — The Cabin

Very hard to spot claw marks. Credit: Erik Kain

Like the previous location, these mysterious claw marks are very hard to spot, indeed. You’ll find them on the northern cabin’s western side. It’s the lowest floor, underneath the upper floor’s deck. You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you see that white cage thing next to the wall. The claw marks are hard to spot in the above image, but they’re there right in front of Captain America.

And that’s all, folks! As far as I know, there are a total of six claw mark locations in the game, all scattered about Weeping Woods. I wonder what Wolverine’s next challenge will be?

Once you complete this challenge you’ll unlock a Wolverine-themed spray and be able to move on to the second Wolverine challenge next week. Keep at it and eventually you’ll have your very own Wolverine skin.

The Berserker Barrage spray is the prize Credit: Epic Games

Check out the rest of the Battle Pass skins here.

Watch the Battle Pass gameplay trailer here, and the cinematic story trailer here.

