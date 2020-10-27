Four Biggest Mistakes That Cause Clients To Dump You

getty

Attracting high-paying clients is hard enough. Like football, avoiding turnovers is an important part of the game.

“People responsible for providing client service know great clients are not a dime a dozen,” says customer service expert Kate Zabriskie. “Yet, every single day, businesses lose clients they’d like to keep. What’s going on? While the root cause could be anything, usually, these defections stem from a few key mistakes.”

Zabriskie is the president of Business Training Works, Inc., a Maryland-based talent development firm. She and her team help businesses establish customer service strategies and train their people to live up to what’s promised.

According to Zabriskie, here are the four biggest reasons clients dump you and how to play a prevent defense to avoid the fumble:

Mistake One. “A business assumes longevity equals happy in the relationship. The truth is more complicated, however. There are a lot of blah service marriages out there. Just because someone has stuck around a long time, that does not mean he or she is committed to the service or the service provider. If another business says it can do better, a breakup may be imminent.”

Prevent Defense. There’s a reason people celebrate anniversaries, says Zabriskie. Consider these questions: Do you have an annual check-in meeting with your clients? If not, consider piloting this process with a select group. The purpose of the meeting isn’t to sell. Rather, it’s to say thank you, ask questions, and, more important, to listen. As the adage states: you have two ears and one mouth for a reason.

Mistake Two. “A business doesn’t think like its clients or have their best interest at heart. Anyone who has ever left a business and then received email invitations to come back at a better rate understands this error.”

Prevent Defense. Give your existing clients your best service, best advice and best deals. Zabriskie says doing so may hurt your wallet in the short term, but in the long run, it’s the right thing to do and a strategy that will build trust, loyalty and profitability. Happy clients who keep paying you are a huge asset to your business.

Mistake Three. Avoid having people serve clients who focus on themselves. Imagine you are in a restaurant. “For example, your regular food server tells you too much about her life and her problems. At first, you were glad she made conversation. Now you dread hearing about the train wreck that is her situation – especially when you don’t ask. Lately, you’d like to talk about you or just eat in peace.”

Prevent Defense. Monopolize the listening. Listen more than you speak, especially about yourself. Live by this client-first philosophy: the client is the most important person in the room, not you. No matter how friendly clients are, avoid mistaking conviviality for someone’s desire to focus on you. “To put it in math terms, try to do no more than 30% of the talking,” says Zabriskie. “Instead, spend your time asking good questions and listening to the answers.”

Mistake Four. “A business follows a feast-or-famine contact model. For instance, a real estate agent who sold a customer a house five years ago gets in touch for the first time in a long time now that he’s learned the customer might be moving. He calls, he texts, he emails, and it’s too late. The client has signed on with an agent she met at her book club.”

Prevent Defense. Once a client does not mean always a client. Create a contact schedule that makes sense for the kind of business you’re in. Also, look at many industries as you create your plan. For example, your hair stylist may have a technique or two you borrow to use in your business development role as a new client rainmaker. You don’t want to be a pest, and, at the same time, you don’t want to be passed over the next time someone needs the types of services you provide. Just because they used you for one service does not mean they know all the services you have to offer.

Bottom line: With a little effort, you can avoid these four big mistakes that cause clients to dump you. Over time, you can avoid client fumbles by mitigating bad choices you’ve made previously.

“Great clients are great clients, and they’re going to be somebody’s clients,” says Zabriskie.

