Four Easy Tips For Building A Better Customer Experience

Do you want to improve the experience customers have on your site? If so, you’re not alone. Business owners and marketing teams work hard to build customer experiences that keep visitors coming back for years.

Every business is a little different, so customer experiences can vary across industries. But as a general rule, you want to make browsing and shopping as painless as possible. Making small tweaks and changes to your website and marketing design can drastically improve customer experience (CX) for visitors. When people have a better experience on your website, they are more likely to subscribe to your email list, buy a product and engage with your brand.

Here are four universal rules that will help you improve CX and grow your business.

Fine-tune site interactions.

All good experiences start with your website. You could have a mountain of valuable content, a stellar customer service team and the perfect product, but if your site doesn’t work, users will not experience any of it.

Websites with good user experiences are often mobile-friendly. Smartphones are used by over 3.5 billion people to browse the internet, according to research compiled by Statista. If someone lands on your website from their phone, they should be able to seamlessly browse your product catalog, blog and the rest of your website without issue. If you neglect to use a mobile-friendly design, you could lose over half of your audience due to the poor experience, which is not ideal for sales, traffic or brand confidence.

Run a speed test to ensure that your site runs as fast as possible and everything is loading correctly. A well-organized site that works across all devices is the first key to building a powerful CX.

Focus on customer education.

The next key step is educating your customers. There’s a good chance your product or service solves pain points that your audience didn’t even know existed. If you don’t properly inform your customers of the benefits of what you offer, they may not get maximum value from their order.

We suggest setting up a customer learning center where readers can access text guides, video walkthroughs, and tips and tricks for your most popular products. You want people to invest in your brand for a long time. Add new content that teaches users how to continue getting results from your service so they will continue to come back.

If you’re not sure how to start a customer education plan, consider asking your customers what they would like. You could add a survey on your website or social media. Ask users what kind of problems they face when using your product, and use that information as the jumping-off point for your learning center.

Master customer service.

A top-notch customer service team is essential for growing your business. If someone has a question, a chat with one of your representatives can determine if that person becomes a customer. It all comes down to the experience they have with your chat specialist.

Your team can do several things to improve CX for new and existing users. The biggest factor is speed. Try not to make customers wait too long after they reach your business. If you don’t get to them in time, there’s a chance they will go to a competitor with a faster response time.

You should also train your team to go above and beyond when answering questions. For example, if a customer has a question about one of your products, you can send them a list of all relevant blog posts instead of just saying, “Check the blog.” These seemingly small conveniences lead to a positive customer experience.

Use personalized marketing.

We can’t talk about building a stellar customer experience without mentioning personalized marketing. Using cookies and specially made software, business owners can track consumer behavior on-site. They can use this information to learn about their target audience and offer relevant products and services.

The act of analyzing and separating your customers based on interests is called lead segmentation. Segmentation occurs when you have slightly different audiences within your market. For example, an online pet store would segment its audience by cat and dog owners.

When you segment your audience, you’re able to deliver targeted marketing, which leads to an increased conversion rate. Look carefully at your different audience segments and create campaigns that offer solutions for pain points or help make your customers’ lives easier.

Bring it back to you.

As you can see, all aspects of your business go into building a positive CX. You’ll need to carefully look at your strategy and find ways to help customers find what they are looking for when they land on your website.

The more customers visit your site, the more actionable data you’ll have in your reports. Use this information to look for gaps where people are losing interest due to a poor experience. Make corrections, and then measure your results. Before long, you’ll have a customer experience that entices new visitors to stick around while encouraging existing users to keep coming back for more.

