Four Ways To Improve The Continuum Of Care During The Pandemic

The continuing pandemic is still on the minds of caregivers and loved ones throughout the U.S., regardless of the location. With some restrictions easing, it’s even more critical to be vigilant in protecting loved ones and those that care for them because in-person interactions are on the rise.

The constant use of PPE, hand washing and sanitizing processes can help keep COVID-19 at bay, but only if we continue to make it a priority in the continuum of care for every care recipient, families we interact with, and each community. There are other factors at play this fall, too, with the flu season approaching we really don’t know how that will affect the senior populations in combination with the risk of the coronavirus, so being safe is even more important.

To help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus between caregivers, care communities, family, friends and loved ones, here are some reminders that we all can do to improve the continuum of care.

1. As a care provider, assure the client and family your services are trustworthy. This is crucial and it must be front and center in all your communications vehicles. Be transparent in your communications by listing all the new safety protocols you have instituted, from PPE, to record keeping, to use of sanitizers, hand-washing recommendations and more. Family caregivers can request added information such as sign in sheets for outside care providers and visitors detailing reasons for the visit, the PPE they used while there and more, to engender trust and assure safety protocols were followed.

2. Create better collaboration methods for all care providers, medical practitioners and family caregivers. This was needed pre-COVID-19, but is now becoming even more important. The healthcare community can bring together all parties using technology to improve care planning and coordination, no matter what services are being provided or how many providers are involved. New technology allows the sharing of information to make sure the care recipient is receiving the highest quality of coordinated, collaborative care possible.

3. Adopt innovative services that make it easier for loved ones to receive care at home. Lessening the need for travel and reducing the potential to be exposed to COVID-19 or other infectious illnesses are always better choices for care recipients. Consider alternatives that may reduce doctor’s office visits or other in-person facilities for services through the use of technology. New and expanded offerings for remote patient monitoring, telehealth or other technologies are becoming more accepted. Although some technology offerings like these were available before the pandemic, COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption and innovation in this area by years within the last 7-8 months that now benefits even more of us

4. Increase and improve coordination with senior living communities. No one wants to be isolated or separated from loved ones at any time, and especially during a pandemic. Keeping relationships active and offering residents options like video calls or no-contact visits can go a long way. Continuum of care partners can do a lot to alleviate this concern, by adapting to resident and family needs through technology, care coordination and communication among all parties.

The pandemic is teaching us all some important lessons about how to manage and improve the continuum of care. Care partners all have opportunities to rise, adapt and change with the circumstances, and this includes being innovative, trying new technology and striving to improve the care we individually and collaboratively provide.

