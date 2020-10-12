France To Get €150 Billion Richer By End Of 2020, Thanks to Brexit

Breaking
written by Forbes October 12, 2020
When the U.K. leaves the EU on 31 December, there will be lots of ramifications, many in the financial sector–the larger banks are already moving assets out of London and into Frankfurt or Paris.

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France, told a private event that he expects financial firms to move approximately €150 billion from London to Paris by 31 December, when the poxt-Brexit transition ends and the U.K. will leave the EU.

Villeroy de Galhau, as reported by The Local, said that some of this money would be by French firms who are simply “moving assets home” but the others would be by U.K.-based entities to ensure they can keep trading in France.

He added that some U.K. investment companies have also applied to market watchdog ACPR to register in France.

Bloomberg announced that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will be moving €200 billion in assets ($230 billion) to Frankfurt, making it one of the largest banks in Germany.

International banks are being forced to make these changes because they aren’t yet sure if they will retain passporting rights in any Brexit trade deal that is negotiated–and without these rights, they won’t be able to service clients as a U.K.-based firm. The company has also told 200 London-based staff to move to the continent.

Negotiations are currently underway between the U.K. and the EU to reach a deal; British prime minister Boris Johnson has stated that he will walk away from the table opting for a No Deal, if there is no agreement between both sides by 15 October.

