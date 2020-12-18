From Homelessness To A Hundred Million Dollar Business: A Case Study With Speaker And Entrepreneur Stephan Scoggins

Stephen Scoggins founded his multimillion dollar construction firm while living in a friend’s car. Provided

Plenty of entrepreneurs have faced failure in some form or another.

A product flops. The company goes bankrupt. A business partnership sours. A worldwide pandemic shutters a business that was thriving just months before.

It’s a cliche to say that it’s not what happens to you that matters, it’s how you react—but it’s also very true.

Stephan Scoggins is one of the many entrepreneurs who’ve managed to come through failure to the other side. The founder of a successful construction company, Custom Home Exteriors, and a highly sought-after motivational speaker, Scoggins has faced multiple challenges, setbacks, and failures throughout his life—including homelessness and destitution.

Today, his message is based on the belief that there is a tremendous amount of power in each person that can help define their future as they want it to be.

I spoke with Scoggins recently about his journey from homelessness to the owner of multiple multi-million dollar businesses.

Shama Hyder: You had a difficult early life, and faced major financial loss with your first business. How did this time lay the foundation for your later work?

Scoggins: I grew up in a deeply broken home, and money was scarce. By the end of my junior year of high school, I’d had enough of watching my family struggle. I made the decision to drop out of high school to help my family keep the lights on, put some food in the fridge and get a beater of a car.

I went all in: I stabilized the family, and moved out on my own a few months later. Shortly thereafter, my dad’s employer put me into business for myself and I began to do well. But that was until my poverty mindset, mixed with my desperate arrogance to prove everyone wrong, told me I would never measure up, and spend the rest of my life swinging a hammer just to get by.

MORE FOR YOU

I made a bunch of money at 19 and by the time I was 21 I’d lost every penny, was in a deep state of depression, and found myself overlooking a eight-lane highway ready to take my life and permanently end the suffering. It was a divine encounter, if you will, that saved my life and taught me the words that I live by today: “This too shall pass and what comes next will be greater.”

Shortly after this, the same man who gave me my first chance gave me a second. And that’s when I launched Custom Home Exteriors (CHE), which has grown to become an almost nine-figure construction firm. At the time, I was sleeping in a borrowed friend’s car.

CHE is now in several states and employs hundreds of amazing people. It’s weathered Covid-19 and grown, weathered economic downturns and grown, and so much more.

However, more importantly, it was the training ground that taught this broken, homeless, high school drop-out all the tools, tactics, and strategies I needed to build something beautiful and amazing for others to stand on. My first company taught me first how to build with my hands, which then led me to building with my head, and finally, how to use my heart to give back.

Hyder: Why did you transition out of the construction industry to speaking?

Scoggins: Since I was given a second chance all those years ago, I’ve been focused on paying it forward. After founding five other businesses, I created The Journey Principles Institute, an organization dedicated to helping others experience freedom, taking them from being stuck to unstoppable in the areas of both life and business.

Hyder: What do you mean when you say “people need guides, not gurus”?

Scoggins: Gurus are not bad—they are just missing the valuable experiences of guides. Guides are people who not only lead and mentor you, but who have actually been where you are now, and are always walking back toward you to show you how to break through.

I think one of the reasons I have been able to help others at scale with their life and businesses is because I have real world experience in moving the immovable to create a better life for family, my teams, and every person that I come into contact with.

Hyder: What are three tips you’d offer entrepreneurs who are struggling right now?

Scoggins: One thing I’d tell entrepreneurs is that they should always operate from strategy, not fear. No matter what’s happening in your business, what’s happening in the world, you want to be proactive rather than reactive.

I’d also say that whenever you see a bull market, you should always be preparing for the next bear market. That way, you’ve got savings to carry you through. The way that helped us, for example, when Covid-19 struck, is that we had retained earnings and that gave us more time to see where the market was going, and strategize about the best way forward.

And third, I’d say take advantage of down markets. For us, that meant looking at buying a struggling competitor, looking at buying a supplier—I always buy in down markets, not up markets. That could mean something different for every business, but there are always opportunities in down markets. Make sure you’re taking advantage of them.

Source