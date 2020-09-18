From Surgeon To CEO: Lessons On Taking The Leap Into Entrepreneurship

Dr. Hughes Dr. Hughes

Like many others, you might dream of being an entrepreneur. You have a list of ideas you’d love to pursue. One day, you think, you’ll eventually get to them.

Then you see someone take one of your ideas and successfully turn it into a business, and you kick yourself, thinking that you should have done it. Of course, everything is 20/20 in hindsight.

How then, when you have a job, career, and family obligations, do you drop everything to pursue entrepreneurship? It’s a huge risk which separates those with ideas and those who become business builders.

Dr. Owain Rhys Hughes, a trained surgeon based in the U.K., offers an insightful story of taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

Identifying a problem at work

Dr. Hughes spent a total of 18 years training and then practicing surgery within the NHS, the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

He decided to launch Cinapsis after realizing that the referral system within the NHS is completely broken. He noticed that so many patients who came to him didn’t need to. If their general practitioner could have just sent him a photo of their issue, or even given him a quick call, he could have shared his specialist opinion and advised on a more appropriate service. This would have saved that patient valuable time and an anxious long wait for their referral appointment.

He also noticed that primary care clinicians weren’t being given the proper tools to retain specialist knowledge or consult with specialists like this before making referrals. This is a big reason why many patients end up in outpatient clinics, when they might be better off elsewhere. When he realized that smarter triaging could solve these problems and save the NHS a huge amount of time and resources, the idea for Cinapsis, an app that gives primary care clinicians immediate access to specialists from their local hospital, was born.

For Dr. Hughes, like many entrepreneurs, he identified a problem that directly impacted him. He didn’t research new opportunities. As a surgeon, he saw issues with the healthcare system that he knew he could improve. Surely, if you think about your day to day work, there are all sorts of problems you face that you can solve.

Solve a problem that’s big enough to matter

While there are plenty of problems you can tackle as an entrepreneur, you have to identify which are big enough to matter. If you start a surgical glove business for those with very large hands, while there might be a need, the market might not be big enough.

When you address a problem you know well, the size and nature of the opportunity is often intuitive. For Dr. Hughes, the communication issues in healthcare were very clear.

He advises ensuring you’re solving a genuine problem before dropping everything to start a new business. Think about your ideal customer and the challenges they have. If you’re tackling an obvious issue with an innovative solution, it’s far easier to sell yourself and your business. This is because it’s easier for others to quickly recognize the need for what you’re doing.

Making the leap intro entrepreneurship

Putting your career on pause to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams is a big decision and comes with risks. You have no idea if you’ll succeed or where your path will take you. Add family responsibilities and it becomes an even more difficult decision.

For Dr. Hughes, it was a big decision to leave a profession he loved and spent years training for. He had no idea whether Cinapsis would work, whether it would make money, or whether he’d enjoy building a business.

However, he reasoned that if Cinapsis didn’t work out, he would have lost some money and time but could at least go back to working in surgery. He knew it was worth the risk, as changing the broken referrals system within the NHS would have a huge positive impact on patients and NHS staff, as well as create meaningful cost savings.

While leaving the status quo is difficult and emotional, take a step back and think about the big picture. If you sacrifice one year to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams, would it derail your family and work life? Would you be able to get back on track in the long run? Understanding this will help you assess the risk and reward of entrepreneurship.

Mitigate risk before you make the jump

Dr. Hughes first started working on Cinapsis while carrying on his surgical responsibilities. He put in 200% to get Cinapsis to the point of launch.

He needed to know that Cinapsis was going to work before dropping everything to make it his sole focus. Once he knew the company had a real opportunity, he dropped everything to make it his job.

Before jumping into a business, Dr. Hughes recommends researching, getting customer insights, networking, and asking for advice and insights from experts. Doing this can help you get clued in on the market you’re trying to enter into, as well as the common pitfalls for startups in that sector and any key competitors. The better informed you are, the better prepared you’ll be to handle any unexpected challenges that crop up.

Therefore, by putting in the effort and burning the midnight oil, you can find ways to build conviction in your idea before going all in on it. Entrepreneurship is not easy, and the hard work comes well before you launch a business.

Don’t look back

Today, Cinapsis has a small and talented team of 20, and is growing fast. They have strong traction considering that the NHS is a notoriously hard nut to crack as a startup. They’ve already been brought on by a large healthcare organization affiliated with the NHS and will soon announce new partnerships.

Much of Dr. Hughes’ success to date stems from his subject matter expertise around healthcare issues. What industry do you know well enough where you can identify large problems and build a team to solve it? Or alternatively, can you develop the expertise and network in a new space to be a change maker?

If you have the knowledge and conviction, and if you can handle the unknown, you just might be ready to be an entrepreneur.

