From Surveillance To Agency: How To Center The Internet On Humanity

Richard Whitt

Richard Whitt is the founder of GLIAnet. I caught up with him recently. This interview has been condensed.

Richard, you left Google in 2018 after 11 years. Why?

Post the 2016 presidential election in the U.S., I was increasingly becoming concerned about the direction of large web companies — how tech platforms could be utilized against users, against the interests of citizens and voters. The prevailing view in Silicon Valley was, let’s try to make the platforms hurt us a little bit less. Let’s make them a little more accountable. Let’s make sure the practices don’t harm quite as much as they did yesterday. And that just felt like such a low bar. I will note that my departure date of May 1st 2018 was the same day that Cambridge Analytica went out of business. So at least to me, a bit noteworthy.

In your analysis, you mention one of the ironies is that the web and the Internet have been operating as designed — but that the problem is with the overlays that we put on top.

Correct. The Internet engenders an amazing amount of innovation and creativity, all kinds of business models and ways for people to unlock that potential and to connect. The Internet was designed that way, in its openness. The downside: many companies and governments took advantage of that openness. They could build their own overlays on top of it, gathering data and sweeping up content into their systems so they could monetize it — and then returning very little back to the ecosystem itself. So they began sucking the life out of the openness regime, privatizing the upside and socializing the downside. That’s how the end to end principle of the net — where the power was supposed to reside at the edge of the network, not in the middle — got undermined. What we now have, I call it the SEAM paradigm: surveillance of users, extraction of data, analysis of data, manipulation of users. Companies, governments use data as the new oil, and they have low-cost access to it. Shoshana Zuboff has talked about that “logic of extraction” quite well in her Surveillance Capitalism book.

How do you propose to start tackling this?

I’m proposing an alternative way of thinking about it with GLIAnet: Instead of the SEAMs feedback cycles, we should start with the human being. What are the human being’s autonomous and agential needs and wants, and how do we cater to that initially, rather than starting with the technology and layering the human needs on top of that? And so the idea of an overlay to me is important here again, the designed attributes of the web and the net are still there. The users at the edge and the end to end principle are still there. But what if we turn the end to end principle into something more radical? Which is to say, rather than power residing at either end, it’s power at one particular end, which is what I would call the edge, which is where the end user resides.

So we would need technological tools that make institutions serve the interests of what you call the edge, where the end user resides.

Yes, and we need to start with rethinking the concepts that we’ve come to accept and assimilate into the way we approach the net. Take the web browser for example — we go onto the web and it feels like we’re launching it from our machine, there’s a search engine, and we feel like we’re in control of what that search is. But of course these are interfaces created by companies in ways that actually narrow our choices, narrow our control. I call it asymmetric interfaces. So let’s think about: What if we change that dynamic, and create symmetrical interfaces? What if, for example, I could “intent cast” myself into the web. So rather than go to a website and “consent” to their one-sided terms and conditions and opaque privacy policy, I promote my terms of service to the website and say, “I’m not going to do any business with you unless you accept the terms under which I will operate as the data I will share with you on a voluntary basis.”

A second type of agential technology tool is the personal AI. We’ve all accepted the idea that when you use AI, let’s say it’s Alexa sitting in your living room, or it’s Google Assistant on your mobile phone, that’s supposedly sort of my AI, but of course it’s not. It’s basically a beachhead on behalf of these platform companies listening in, providing useful services, no doubt about it. But at the same time behind the scenes, constantly trying to figure out how they learn more about us. And then how do they push more influence into our lives? Get us to do things, buy things, say things, vote certain ways, that maybe left to our own devices we may not actually pursue. The SEAMs cycle again. What if instead I had a personal AI, which is to me an artificial intelligence bot of some sort. Based on machine learning it’s trained on my dataset. It’s provided to me, managed for me by a trusted third party. So I have some sense of trustworthiness in that technology. And then that personal AI becomes my way of interacting with Google Assistant or Alexa.

And the trusted third party would be a nonprofit or a trust or….?

Yes. Along with these advanced technology tools, we need trustworthy entities to support us and help us manage our digital experiences. I look to the common law concept of fiduciaries here. The fiduciaries that we have in our lives today tend to be professions. So my doctor, my lawyer, a buyer’s broker in real estate, certain financial advisors, even librarians. All operate under a certain professional code of conduct in which they owe us at minimum a duty of care and loyalty. Which is to say, despite the power asymmetry, based on differences in expertise and knowledge, the clients’ or patients’ interests must come first. We’re not supposed to have an actual conflict of interest between what we as clients want and their financial gain in a transaction with us. So, what if we take that concept from the analog world and import it into the digital space? What about having a digital agent of some sort to represent us in a fiduciary role. It could be a large corporation, it could be a startup, it could be a co-op.

Probably ideally it would be a nonprofit? It’s hard to imagine companies in that role?

Yes, I tend to agree. Whether and how these strong duties of care and loyalty can translate into modern capitalism, whether it’s the shareholder version, or the stakeholder version, remains to me an open question.

But I feel like there’s enough opportunity to explore these types of relationships, these types of business models and governance structures. It just seems like such a low hanging fruit. As I said in the beginning, just to get companies to hurt us less is such a waste of the amazing potential in digital technology. So why not build on top of that this voluntary opt-in duty of loyalty, like a doctor, like a lawyer. That will require a meeting of minds between entities who want to do that and people who are willing to come into that relationship. I have some confidence that this will happen. How it’s adopted, when it’s adopted, I think is a little unclear right now. I just believe there’s enough frustration out there today among end users and other companies, and policymakers. And even if you talk to advertisers, or even a Google and a Facebook, in some ways they’ve become trapped by the very extractive paradigm they have triumphed.

You have spoken at many conferences, you give lectures, live in Silicon Valley. Are you seeing that mindset shift happening in terms of how the audience reacts and what especially younger people want and demand?

I have, I’ve particularly seen it since I departed Google. But even before I left the company I was noticing the shift, and particularly being out here in Silicon Valley. Early days, it seemed like most of the startups I talked with, or the technologists, the people working on cool applications and content platforms, they basically just wanted to get rich fast. And that mostly meant building something that looked really cool on paper, and then selling themselves to Facebook or Google. That’s changing. I’m seeing much more of a sentiment these days of people who actually don’t like the prevailing SEAMs paradigm of the web and want to change it. They want to use their ability as entrepreneurs and technologists to create these different sorts of alternative platforms. We’re approaching a tipping point.

People start to see differently.

Exactly. People are having a new set of glasses to see the world with. We’ve witnessed that with smart city experiments like the Sidewalk Labs in Toronto that was called off: People began to realize it might not be in their best interest that once they get out of their home, they become a set of biometrics for somebody else to use in various ways. “Hey, wait a minute. I was okay with the free cat videos online. Now I’m not okay with this.” So where those tipping points are going to be and when they happen, I can’t say. But I do feel like they’re out there, some place close, and will be triggered along the way. And my hope is that those of us who are working to build this new kind of ecosystem will be ready to take advantage of them in ways that give people new options, that shift the balance back to the edge.

___

Richard Whitt is president of GLIA Foundation, where he runs the GLIAnet Project (www.glia.net). You can follow him on Twitter @richardswhitt.

He serves as Fellow in Residence with the Mozilla Foundation, and Senior Fellow with the Georgetown Institute for Technology Law and Policy. In addition, he also advocates for digital stewardship and “Web 3.0” technologies on behalf of the Oasis Protocol Foundation. His NetsEdge LLC consultancy advises companies and others on the complex governance challenges at the intersection of digital technologies, markets, and policy systems.

Richard worked at Google for over eleven years (2007-2018), most recently as corporate director for strategic initiatives. His work there included analyzing policy and ethical issues related to Internet of Things, machine learning, broadband connectivity, digital preservation, and other emerging technologies. He was also the Company’s original global advocate for network neutrality. Prior to Google, he spent twelve years (1994-2006) at MCI Communications, most recently as vice president for public policy. Richard is a cum laude graduate of Georgetown University Law Center, and a magna cum laude graduate of James Madison University.

