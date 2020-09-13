From Voice Tweets To Smart Speakers, Entrepreneurs Can’t Afford To Ignore The Impending Audio Revolution

Apple’s Siri was the first voice assistant to reach mainstream use, and while the technology was a step forward from text-based assistants like Microsoft’s infamous Clippy, it had its own humble limitations. Even today, simple requests of Siri often have comical results, but the tool demonstrated a proof of concept and a market appetite that helped spur development of other voice assistants and in-home smart speakers the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Voice assistants don’t just mean consumers are talking to devices; they’re also listening to them—for about four hours each day, according to an Edison Research study of American consumers.

The new era of audio

The proliferation of audio interaction will only gain momentum as some of the most recognized companies in the world move to embrace it. Twitter’s voice tweets are a great example, offering users the chance to record up to 140 seconds of audio to share with their audiences instead of the typical 240 characters. A small audio player will launch so Twitter users can keep scrolling through their feeds while listening to the tweet.

Clearly, in an era of increased digital interaction with consumers, audio is an increasingly important facet. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the importance of digital transformation within companies. Research indicates that digital transformations leaped through five years’ worth of progress in only a few weeks of the pandemic. As people work from home during the pandemic, they fill their days with audio from podcasts, TV shows, music, video games, and webinars.

Audio stands to become an influential part of your company’s ability to digitally transform to embrace the new consumer journey—from their research to purchasing to sharing their experiences with others online.

As companies embrace their new sonic identities, you don’t want to be the last one to the party. To make sure your company is effectively reaching ears everywhere, follow these four steps.

1. Start at the end.

What do you want your listeners to come away with? Whether it’s a call to action or a jingle, the end of your message can be more important than the beginning. The recency effect shows how humans remember endings more easily.

This is important when it comes to breaking through the noise. According to behavioral scientist, inclusivity consultant, and “Sway: Unravelling Unconscious Bias” author Dr. Pragya Agarwal, people increasingly consume information via audio as life becomes busier. Expect that your listener is multitasking, such as commuting to work or cleaning up after dinner, and win their attention and differentiating your brand by putting your unique sound in a place they might not expect to find it.

2. Make inclusivity foundational to your company voice.

In the same way text-based ads are copywritten to appeal to your audience, it’s critical to find the “voice” that most resonates as well. Research from 2011 in the Archives of Internal Medicine indicates that at least 48 million people in the U.S. are hearing impaired to some degree. To make your company voice-accessible to as many people as possible, include written transcripts with any audio branding such as voice tweets.

Inclusivity is also about removing assumptions from your audio communications. Instead of “husband” or “wife,” opt for “spouse,” and use “humankind” instead of “mankind.” These simple changes can make your audio identity more ubiquitous.

3. Home in on tone and messaging.

Word choice is just as important over the airwaves as in written text, if not more so. David Ciccarelli at Voices.com says: “To create coherent messaging, you need to clarify both the broad themes and the specific details. Being clear on messaging can determine what keywords people associate with your brand and what future searches they’ll make.”

Identify the keywords that are most important to your brand and think in terms of descriptive adjectives that you want listeners to associated with your brand. Once you have the diction down, make decisions about tenor and tone. Voices.com research found that Morgan Freeman’s “deep and resonant” voice was the most popular among the 1,000 creative professionals surveyed. Freeman might not be within a small startup’s budget, but you can and should take cues from the auditory preferences of your audience.

4. Adapt your sound.

Your brand should have an identifiable and familiar sound across all platforms, you should but recognize that not all platforms target the same audience. That means the sonic branding you employ for an ad during a true crime podcast will be different—grittier, maybe—than the branding your use for a voice tweet.

Take a cue from Mastercard: The company has customized its sonic brand for 210 countries, as well as use cases from ads to transaction notifications. Although each one is slightly different, the tune is still immediately recognizable as the Mastercard brand.

Voice assistants, smart speakers, spoken social media, and the proliferation of podcasts are all evidence of the same seismic shift. People have been interacting with their devices through their thumbs and screens for decades, but they’re moving increasingly toward audio. As the trend toward voice continues, it’s important to set your company up for success. With a smart, inclusive audio strategy and a well-crafted jingle, maybe your brand can be the next one that’s stuck in heads around the world.

Source