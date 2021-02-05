Frontline Ventures Closes New €70 Million Seed Fund For European B2B Startups

Frontline Ventures partner William McQuillan. Frontline Ventures

Venture capital firm Frontline Ventures has closed its third seed fund at €70 million to invest in European tech companies at the early stage.

Frontline, which is based in Dublin and London, backs B2B start-ups and Seed Fund III will invest in Europe-based start-ups with imminent potential to launch in global markets.

The firm has been a regular backer of European start-ups at the early stages, which has yielded some strong returns. Some of its previous exits in Seed Funds I and II include Pointy, which was acquired by Google, and Logentries, acquired by Rapid7.

“When we looked at the data back in 2012 – at the very start of Frontline – it was painfully clear that European entrepreneurs lacked the infrastructure and support to build a global business out of Europe,” partner William McQuillan said.

“Today, Europe rightfully finds itself on top-tier US investors’ target list, but global expansion remains an important challenge to solve.”

The firm hopes to team up with more US venture capital firms when they invest in European start-ups. Last year it invested in Irish cybersecurity outfit Evervault with Sequoia Capital and Kleiner Perkins.

Less than a year ago, the firm launched Frontline X, a separate $70 million fund to invest in growth-stage US start-ups looking to enter the US market.

Coupled with this new seed fund, Frontline now has its eyes on two way traffic of start-ups in the US and Europe.

“The US accounts for 52% of the global software market, and Europe accounts for a further 26%. To become the global category winner companies of all stages need to compete and win, in both. Our job is to facilitate their growth by adding more than capital alone,” McQuillan said.

“Having both a seed and a growth strategy aimed at expanding across both sides of the Atlantic, gives us a unique perspective into the fundamental building of a global business.”

Investors in Seed Fund III include the European Investment Fund, Irish bank AIB and Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, an Irish government fund.

