‘Game & Watch: The Legend Of Zelda’ Will Be Released This November And Features The Best Game In The Series

‘Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda’ is released November 12 for $49.99. Nintendo

Following the great Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. release, we now have a similarly themed version to commemorate the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda.

Released on November 12 for $49.99, this Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda will include four games, the original The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and a Link themed version of the classic Game & Watch title, Vermin.

Like the Super Mario Bros. release, this Game & Watch will also include interactive watches and timers, all via a lovely little color screen.

While I am happy to see both Zelda games from the NES, what I love about this particular release is the inclusion of the original Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening.

This is my favorite game in the entirety of the Zelda series, especially the original version and not the later Game Boy Color release.

I had hoped that the Link’s Awakening remake on the Switch would have included the original Game Boy game, but I suppose its inclusion on this Game & Watch makes up for that.

MORE FOR YOU

So if you want want bunch of classic Zelda games on a cute Game & Watch handheld, then Nintendo has you covered this November.

Follow me on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. I also manage Mecha Damashii and do toy reviews over at hobbylink.tv.

Read my Forbes blog here.

Source