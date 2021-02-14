GameStop, Reddit And Robinhood – Ten Financial Fault Lines Laid Bare (2/2)

This photo illustration shows the logos of video grame retail store GameStop and trading application … [+] Robinhood in a computer and on a mobile phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 28, 2021. – An epic battle is unfolding on Wall Street, with a cast of characters clashing over the fate of GameStop, a struggling chain of video game retail stores. The conflict has sent GameStop on a stomach-churning ride with amateur investors taking on the financial establishment in the mindset of the Occupy Wall Street movement launched a decade ago. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This the second of two articles. The first article appeared here.

Ahead of Robinhood’s Vladimir Tenev and Reddit’s Steve Huffman US House Committee on Financial Services CBFV CBFV appearances on February 18, there is an opportunity to assess whether the GameStop GME GME GME incident is symptomatic of deeper fault lines within the financial system. What follows is a ten-step appraisal with each opinion supported with some probing questions.

Equities Clearing

Once a share purchase transaction has been executed on an exchange by Citadel Securities or Virtu, the post-trade process is initiated by the DTCC and more specifically by its subsidiary National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC). The NSCC ensures the clearing and settlement process, whereby cash is exchanged against title via respectively a financial institution and a custodian, the institution holding the record of title. This process takes two days to complete, leaving ample scope for liquidity shortages in a frantic market. To mitigate liquidity risk the DTCC/NSCC can modify collateral requirements ahead of the clearing and settlement process.

Question: Is DTCC monitoring retail investor sentiment stocks with adequate rigor and are collateral requirements timely amended to keep step with share price increases of 325% (January 19, 2021) and 2,676% (January 27, 2021) compared to a share price of $12.78 on December 15, 2020?

Attention Economy

WallStreetBets (WSB) is a financial forum, with more than 8.8 million followers, on the social media platform Reddit. WSB is a congregation of contrarian, disgruntled, mostly young investors, where some made their money in crypto-trading. The majority members have time on their hands during the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the desire to put stimulus money or their new-found crypto wealth to work. Membership quantum can be a credible proxy for Wall Street brand appreciation. WSB is the broader hallmark of the attention economy, a term coined by Nobel Laureate Herbert A. Simon, who submitted that attention was the “bottleneck of human thought.”

Attention can thus be defined as a scarce commodity, to which economic, psychological and marketing theory can be applied. The platforms offer a subtle mix of recommendations and substantial herd behavior. Forum managers lead their members subliminally, via quirky memes, FOMO messages and charts, to stock trades via the broker of preference, Robinhood.

UBS recently created a retail investing sentiment signal, attempting to capture the prevailing sentiment on social media platforms.

Question: Who regulates financial fora on social media; can share manipulation occur via the release of these recommendations; can recommendations be preceded by front running positions; are there inducements between the (retail) brokers and financial fora; and how are retail investors protected from potential manipulation?

Derivatives Market Connection

The GameStop chapter was concurrently severely influenced by derivatives transactions.

The retail stock purchases were accompanied by call option purchases by more sophisticated retail investors. The hedge fund short sale positions were complemented with long put options on GameStop.

As share prices were driven up by the WallStreetBets recommendations along with hedge funds covering their short positions, traders who sold the calls, were compelled to hedge their position by buying more underlying GameStop shares. These derivative exposures might explain some of the upward share price acceleration during the second half of the month of the January.

Question: Are changes in initial and variation margin requirements at International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sufficiently monitored and adjusted to attenuate the disproportionate share price evolutions?

Regulation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the lead regulator across the full-service chain of securities brokerage, including the securities lending market, exchange trading and DTCC settlement activities.

FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) acts under supervision of the SEC. FINRA is authorized by Congress to write and enforce rules governing the financial activities and ethical code of conduct of all registered broker-dealer firms in the U.S., as well as foster market transparency and integrity.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an independent U.S. government agency, regulates the U.S. derivatives markets, including futures, options, and swaps.

Question: Between the payment-for-order flow on dark pools, the pricing difference between lit exchanges and dark pools, the dearth of full transparency on dark pools and the securities lending market, the absence of circuit breakers on dark pools, where more than 40% of equity trades takes place, how can regulators ensure that there are no conflicts of interest and that market integrity can be guaranteed, especially under strenuous conditions?

From Speculation to Conscientious Capital allocation

Analyzing the Robinhood and GameStop GME saga, one would be forgiven to be oblivious of the five-headed crisis, which holds the world economy currently in a firm grip: the climate change crisis, the public health pandemic, the social justice and inequality crisis, the trust crisis in democratic institutions and international trade and, finally, the financial crisis.

The GameStop experience facilitated by retail broker Robinhood might be :

part social media gamification escapism to the pandemic predicament,

part outcome of excessive monetary policy injections and stimulus cheques,

part the result of complacent regulatory authorities and,

part reaction to an opaque market infrastructure where few seem to benefit disproportionately from cleverly negotiated regulatory privileges, putting at risk the pension fund assets’ integrity of many.

In “Amusing ourselves to death,” released in the mid-80s, Neil Postman discusses the impact of media and politics morphing into entertainment. We are in the midst of such an experiment.

The GameStop/Robinhood story is further anecdotal evidence of the blatant gap between sheer speculation, offered gateways on dark pools and the need for conscientious and sustainable capital allocation. Noble initiatives like Brad Katsuyama’s IEX Investor Exchange and Eric Ries’ Long Term Stock Exchange, mainly due to opposition by powerful incumbents, failed to yield sufficient traction to avail such alternative capital allocation platforms.

Wall Street and the SEC have been too long too complacent about these financial market developments. Too few financial professionals truly understand the intricate process flow, even less the endemic flaws and risks. The importance of financial literacy, diligent financial analysis, walk-the talk ethical codes of conduct, long-term wealth building, technical infrastructure expertise and foremost stewardship towards sustainable capital allocation practices should be at the forefront of Wall Street policy initiatives to thwart (retail) retaliatory practices.

To see the retaliatory practice egged on by Congress members is a missed opportunity to pivot and unleash (retail) investment behavior towards sustainable finance practices, whereby capital allocation is effected on the back of long-term decision taking, inclusive of carbon pricing and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) considerations.

Questions: When will Wall street start to embrace initiatives like IEX Investor Exchange and Long-Term Stock Exchange and when will Wall street, regulatory authorities and Congress endorse a credible (retail) investment philosophy towards long-term, sustainable, responsible investments away from social media fomented herd mentality and sheer speculation?

This is the end of the second article on the subject.

