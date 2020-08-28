Breaking
Garmin Will Only Make 200 Of These Limited Edition Instinct Evangelion Watches

August 28, 2020
Garmin Will Only Make 200 Of These Limited Edition Instinct Evangelion Watches

Most Garmin watches seen on the street are black, maybe with a hint of silver if you’re lucky, but the limited edition Instinct Evangelion bands are caked in purple, orange and a creamy “tundra white”.

Why? These are signature colours of the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series. This may seem a strange choice of tie-in for US readers, but the limited edition was announced by Garmin’s Hong Kong and Japan divisions.

Anime is popular in the US and Europe, but forms part of the cultural bedrock of Hong Kong and Japan.

The Instinct Evangelion comes in three colour schemes, each of which is limited to 200 units, sure to fire-up the collector’s instinct in a few.

The brightest has a “fiery red” casing and strap, which looks the most familiar as Garmin already offers Fenix watches with a similarly provocative orange strap. Other parts of the casing remain black, but the buttons are “sunburst yellow”.

Garmin’s purple Instinct Evangelion keeps the purple bezel, but uses a colourful strap and purple lettering on the face. Its buttons are green. This colour palette is based on the Evangelion Eva 01 mech character.

The Tundra White Instinct Evangelion is the closest this range gets to subdued, with a creamy white casing and strap, and “fiery red” buttons.

These limited edition watches come in a suitably bold-looking box clad in holographic film. For the greatest collector power, don’t even open it.

These watches will sell for around $410, and go on sale from September 11. They are currently only listed on Garmin Hong Kong and Japan, so US collectors may have to go to some extra effort to get hold of one.

The limited Instinct Evangelion watches appear to be functionally identical to the standard Instinct ones, and lack the solar-charging feature of the new Instinct Solar.

Still, they will make excellent activity trackers if you don’t mind diminishing their collector value. They have built-in GPS, military-spec ruggedisation and battery life of up to 14 days.

