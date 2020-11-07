‘Genshin Impact’ Demos New 4 Star Cryo Archer, Diona, Coming In Update 1.1

Diona miHoYo

Genshin Impact is starting to preview the upcoming cluster of four characters that are launching with Update 1.1 next week. There will be two 5 stars, Childe and Zhongli, and two 4 stars, which more people are more likely to get, Xinyan and Diona.

Today, Genshin is focusing on showing off Diona, but as the day goes on, maybe the others will show up too. Diona is the bartender at the Cat’s Tail in Mondstadt, and a general rule of this game is that if you see anyone who looks like they could be a potential playable character, they…probably will end up being a playable character.

Diona is unique because she will be the game’s first cryo archer. Right now, the game only has three archers total, Venti, Fischl and Amber. Venti and Fischl are two of the best characters in the game, while Amber is definitely the worst, unless you really need to light some torches.

Where will Diona fall? That’s unclear, though with so much effort invested into Chongyun and Qiqi for me, I really just don’t think I’m going to need another cryo person on my team anytime soon.

Here’s the video below which shows off both her personality and some of her moves:

Despite this debut video, we still do not actually have a detailed rundown of Diona’s kit, nor do I think it’s been fully datamined, from what I can tell. But at least one move I can see from this video is that she appears to have some sort of “chilled cocktail grenade” that she throws at enemies, which I assume is her cooldown skill move, not her burst elemental ultimate, but we’ll see.

I think most people are looking forward to Childe and Zhongli more, but I do think it’s important to have the game produce quality 4 stars which more players are going to have access to. Some of my favorite characters in the game have been powered up 4 stars, not to mention when they’re in a featured banner, if you get enough pulls, you can get them to full constellations for max power, while you are quite literally never going to do that with a 5 star unless you spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on the game to dupe a single 5 star like eight times.

Diona looks interesting and fun, though again, I probably won’t use her given my existing ice roster. At least cryo and a bow is a new combination, however, and I look forward to seeing where she ranks in various character power tier lists. Who knows, maybe she’s a powerhouse?

