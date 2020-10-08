Get Blogged Career Opportunity: PR (SEO) Marketing Assistant

As Get Blogged continues to experience rapid growth, we’re searching for a PR (SEO) Marketing Assistant to join the team on a part-time, contractor basis.

If you have a passion for outreach and PR, a natural flair for content creation, and you’re looking for your next remote opportunity, this could be perfect for you…

PR (SEO) Marketing Assistant Career Opportunity

Role and responsibilities

In this role, you’ll be responsible for the implementation and execution of the PR outreach strategy for both Get Blogged and our clients. The right candidate will be self-motivated, creative, and have a passion for connecting with relevant publishers.

Your day-to-day responsibilities will include:

Securing coverage and high-quality backlinks from a range of online publications and media outlets

Using a variety of tools and techniques to evaluate competitor link profiles, as well as generating and owning creative campaign ideas right through to execution

Increasing and improving online brand awareness through the delivery of strategic outreach and PR activities, in conjunction with the wider marketing team

Building and maintaining accurate records of outreach and PR activities

Creating and developing relationships with key online publications, authors, and journalists within key sectors

Monitoring and reporting upon campaign performance and successes

Location

We’re eager to support the growing need for remote working opportunities, and the entire Get Blogged team work from their own home offices in the UK.

We will of course have regular contact via Slack and video calls.

Working hours

This is a part-time role, and you’ll be working 4 hours per day, Monday to Friday.

We’re very flexible though, and there’s scope for you to manage your working hours as you see fit, as long as you can hit project deadlines.

Payment

Payment for this position is £22,000 per annum (pro rata).

Paid overtime may be available when the demand is there, but it won’t be necessary to do overtime if you’re happy with your standard hours.

How To Apply For This Role

We’re accepting applications now, for an immediate start.

We’d like to advertise the role for a short period of time, and then start interviewing via phone and Zoom.

Click here to find out more and submit your application.

