Get Ready For The ‘Truth’

Why a trending word in Washington signals the rebirth of truth-telling enterprise

Like so many of you, I was transfixed to the TV on Wednesday night as Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) took the mic from Rep. Josh Hawley and delivered a blistering retort to the effort to stall the counting of electoral votes after the insurrection at the Capitol. For me — and many others — the speech elevated at this point:

“No Congressional led audit will ever convince those voters, particularly when the president will continue to claim the election was stolen. The best way we can show respect for the voters who were upset is by telling them the truth.”

It was a striking rhetorical move, so fresh because it was so simple. In this jaded age where we have learned to distrust everything and everyone, how cool might it be if we could all just be truthful with one another? The notion was repeated by Senator Dick Durbin (R-Ill.) (“are we going to feed the beast of ignorance or we are going tell the truth to the American people”), and the next day by former President Barack Obama (“a political party and its accompanying media ecosystem has too often been unwilling to tell their followers the truth”). In other words, the idea of telling people “the truth” appears trending, at least in political circles.

exit sign off highway for town of Truth of Consequences, NM getty

That got me thinking. Was it trending on the Web as well? Merriam-Webster, the dictionary company, lists “insurrection” and “sedition” today at the top of its trending words page. But it’s not like people don’t know the meaning of the word, so this is not the place to look. The top search at this minute is Mega Millions, according to Google, but this too is the wrong place. A more interesting place is Google’s real-time search results, where I learned quite a bit. When I searched for truth, I got about a billion hits. When I searched for Trump, I got 1.6 billion hits. God does better than Trump (2 billion), but, as I hoped, loved conquers are (13 billion and counting). Clearly, there’s a lot of interest in truth, but there’s a lot of headroom to grow, as marketers say. In fact, I see a market opportunity.

MORE FOR YOU

In another era, in the wake of Former First Lady Nancy Reagan’s “Just Say No” anti-drug campaign, an organization emerged with the mission of reframing the conversation around tobacco. They observed: if you are a kid, having an adult tell you what to do might encourage you to smoke even more? Why? Because adults are the enemy and you can trust them. But what if you learned that tobacco companies were working hard to hook you with well-funded behavioral science and seductive advertising? The organization was called, ta-dah, The Truth, and they are still going strong today.

But the moral here is that the time may have come for a larger market of media-driven enterprise based on the notion of telling the truth in story form. Who are the real manufacturers of the message? What are their aims and interests? How in fact do we know about this? What is verifiable or not? If what The Truth has learned about tobacco is transferable, I’d bet more of the world would be ready to hear the truth about the economy, income inequality, the health crisis, the environment, drug addiction, and, yes, clear and present threats to democracy.

But will more Americans be able to handle the “truth,” more reliable stories based on fact? In the hands old and new media organizations, this is achievable. On Wednesday, in the aftermath of the siege on the Capitol, C-SPAN got a tearful call from a GOP voter who asked if the president had lied to her. She was moved to change her views after learning a woman was shot and died.

Source