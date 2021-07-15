Breaking
Get Ready To Rip And Tear, As The Doom Slayer Has A Gorgeous Figma On The Way

July 15, 2021
Get Ready To Rip And Tear, As The Doom Slayer Has A Gorgeous Figma On The Way

What with the Nendoroid version of the Doom Slayer released back in May, we now have news that a very lovely figma toy is on the way as well.

Just to clarify, this is the version of the Doom Slayer from the thoroughly excellent Doom Eternal.

Apart from a really great sculpt and pristine detailing, you also get the Chainsaw, Super Shotgun, Crucible Blade and BFG-9000, along with a very nice stand.

Like other figma releases, this looks to have solid articulation too, so it will be able to handle a decent array of poses.

When it comes to size and price, this Doom Slayer figma is about 16cm in height and will cost $114.99.

Pre-orders have already started and will finish on August 26. So if you want to pick one of these up, then you will need to make your way over to the Good Smile Online Shop.

While pre-orders close in August, this figma won’t be shipped out until May next year, so there is a bit of a wait.

