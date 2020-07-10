Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyers Ask For Her Release On $5 Million Bond

TOPLINE

The lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell asked Friday that she be released to house arrest while awaiting trial for her alleged role in a sex trafficking ring prosecutors say was orchestrated by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 13: Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend Batman Forever/R. McDonald … [+] Event on June 13, 1995 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

In a court filing, Maxwell’s lawyers say she should be moved to house arrest due to the risk of contracting coronavirus at the facility where she is being held, asking for her release on a $5 million bond. The 22-page filing says Maxwell would not flee, but prosecutors have labeled her an “extreme risk of flight” and said she should be jailed until trial. Maxwell was charged last week with assisting, facilitating and contributing to Epstein’s abuse of minor girls between 1994 and 1997, “helping him recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known by Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18,” with one alleged victim as young as 14. She was moved to the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday, where federal authorities are reportedly taking extra precautions to prevent any attempts at suicide, including removing her sheets and giving her paper clothes. The heightened watch on Maxwell follows the apparent suicide of Epstein while awaiting trial; an official coroner’s report determined Epstein used bedsheets to hang himself in his Manhattan prison cell, though reports of sleeping guards and non-functioning cameras have have sparked conspiracy theories of foul play. The judge set a hearing for Tuesday to hear bail arguments and arraign Maxwell on the multiple charges that she has repeatedly denied.

Key Background

Maxwell is the daughter of the late British media mogul Robert Maxwell. Despite accusations from multiple women that she was complicit in the sexual abuse and trafficking of young girls alongside Epstein, Maxwell has managed to stay mostly out of the public eye. Alleged victim Virginia Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit against Maxwell and Epstein claiming that the duo forced her to have sex with their rich and powerful friends including Prince Andrew, which the British royal has denied.

Further Reading

“Feds Reportedly Move To Prevent Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell From Attempting Suicide In Prison” (Forbes)

“Ghislaine Maxwell Indictment Alleges She Participated In Jeffrey Epstein’s Abuse Of Underage Girls” (Forbes)

Report: FBI Investigating Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell (Forbes)

Jeffrey Epstein’s Dark Façade Finally Cracks (Forbes)

Source