Ghislaine Maxwell Records Reveal 2015 Email From Jeffrey Epstein, New Alan Dershowitz Allegations

TOPLINE

A highly anticipated trove of old court records from a settled defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell by alleged victim Virginia Giuffre were released late Thursday evening, and reveal more information surrounding the dark saga of Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged sex ring of underage girls, including:

Over 600 pages of court documents were released Thursday night.

Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

KEY FACTS

A 2015 email from Epstein to Maxwell that appears to be a draft of a statement Maxwell could provide to the press about the allegations surrounding them. “Since [Jeffrey Epstein] was charged in [2007] for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment,” part of the email to Maxwell reads. Maxwell claimed to not have been in touch with Epstein for a decade, however, in her July 14 request for bail. Giuffre, in a May 2016 deposition, said Maxwell acted as a “helicopter pilot” to Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands, and that Maxwell told her she flew former President Bill Clinton to the island, although Clinton has previously denied ever visiting there. A 2014 document filed by two unnamed women claiming to be Epstein’s victims says one of the women—Jane Doe #3—was kept by him as a “sex slave from about 1999 through 2002.” The 2014 document also names former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz as one of the people Jane Doe #3 was trafficked to; Dershowitz did not respond to a request for comment by Forbes, but has previously denied Giuffre’s claims that she was forced to have sex with him.

Crucial quote

“The court is troubled—but not surprised—that Ms. Maxwell has yet again sought to muddy the waters as the clock ticks closer to midnight,” wrote U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in response to an earlier request to delay the documents’ release. She ordered the unsealing during a July 23 hearing.

Big number

Over 600. That’s how many pages of documents were released. Along with the depositions and other documentation, communications from Giuffre and Maxwell’s lawyers were also included.

Key background

The documents were released after Maxwell’s lawyers seemed to pull every stop to prevent them from being made public. A Wednesday letter for reconsideration, which Preska called an “eleventh hour request,” was denied. Maxwell appealed the decision for two of her own 2016 depositions, which could be released Friday or Monday, saying they contain confidential information that is subject to a protective order from the case’s 2017 undisclosed settlement. Maxwell is being held without bail in a Brooklyn federal prison on charges of enticing and transporting minors as part of Epstein’s alleged sex ring, along with committing perjury during her 2016 depositions that are part of the Giuffre defamation case. Giuffre claims that Epstein and Maxwell forced her to have sex with their famous and powerful friends, including Prince Andrew and Dershowitz. Maxwell entered a not guilty plea to her charges and has denied all previous allegations. Prince Andrew and Dershowitz have also previously denied Giuffre’s allegations. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan prison August 2019 while waiting trial for federal sex trafficking charges.

Further reading

Ghislaine Maxwell Court Records Release Imminent, Expected To Reveal More About Jeffrey Epstein (Forbes)

Ghislaine Maxwell Court Records Will Be Made Public, Judge Rules (Forbes)

Jeffrey Epstein Documents Could Expose Powerful Politicians, Businessmen (Forbes)

Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents List New Allegations Against Powerful Men (Forbes)

Jeffrey Epstein’s Dark Façade Finally Cracks (Forbes)

Perversion of Justice (Miami Herald)

Source