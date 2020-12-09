GM/Cruise Runs Test Vehicles In San Francisco With No Driver On Board

Cruise, the project of GM, Honda, Softbank and others has announced it is now testing its vehicles in San Francisco with no safety driver on board, implementing the permit they received for such testing from the state of California in October.

An image of a Cruise vehicle driving in San Francisco with nobody behind the wheel Cruise

While we recently saw big news of Waymo opening their ride service to the public with no safety drivers, and AutoX opening such a service in Shenzen, Cruise’s announcement is notable because the video shows it operating on complex dense urban streets, something not yet done by other teams. At the same time, the demonstration video only appears to show driving done very late at night on almost empty streets, and says it was limited to “a few blocks.” So while a big step, it is still just a first step. The vehicle in the video was being monitored from a control center, with Cruise’s CTO and CEO watching the pilot project deploy.

Tests were done in modified Chevy Bolt electric cars, not in the custom “Origin” design. The important thing about this move, even on quiet streets at night, is it shows that the project has reached a level of confidence where the management and the lawyers are willing to stake the reputation of the project on its performance with no safety driver present. Even though there may be a remote monitor watching every move with a kill switch, the company knows that an accident caused by one of these vehicles could seriously wound their project. It’s a transition every project has to make at some point, but it doesn’t mean it’s not scary, and it does mean that the company feels their vehicle is now extremely safe.

This makes this one of the most remarkable weeks of milestones in robocar history, including:

And the week’s not even over yet.

Cruise has long touted that by beginning with San Francisco, they were working on the real, harder problem. Others have taken the more incremental approach of starting in simpler environments then moving to more complex. If you want to win in the taxi business, you are going to have to be able to handle downtowns, though there can still be a fair bit of business, if done right, in the easier cities (and cities like Phoenix with simpler downtowns.) Nobody wants to cede the downtowns long-term, so it will be an interesting question as to whether Cruise will be ahead of Waymo at this final goal.

Waymo recently opened a large operations center in San Francisco, and has been testing there for a long time. Waymo also has permits to test in California unmanned, but has not used them. California recently announced a procedure to allow charging money for rides, but the process is complex and will take too much time — experimenting with charging is actually a very important part of this process, and it’s ironic that it may take more bureaucracy to do that than to run the unmanned vehicle.

The Cruise announcement is currently light on detail beyond the video above. I have reached out to Cruise for more and will update this story.

