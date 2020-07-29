Gohmert Aide Alleges Staffers Are ‘Berated’ For Wearing Masks, Office Is Regularly Full

TOPLINE

Politico playbook author Jake Sherman posted an email ostensibly from an aide to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) — who confirmed Wednesday he had tested positive for coronavirus — suggesting Gohmert requires the office to be full and that staffers are berated for wearing masks.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 17: Representative Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a … [+] markup on H.R. 7120, the “Justice in Policing Act of 2020,” on June 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The House bill would make it easier to prosecute and sue officers and would ban federal officers from using choke holds, bar racial profiling, end “no-knock” search warrants in drug cases, create a national registry for police violations, and require local police departments that get federal funds to conduct bias training. (Photo by Erin Scott-Pool via Getty Images)

Getty Images

KEY FACTS

Gohmert reportedly told staffers about his diagnosis in person, which Sherman says has led to a “lot of frustration” towards him. “Jake, thank you for letting our office know Louie tested positive for the Coronavirus,” the email begins. The aide claims that Gohmert “requires full staff to be in the office, including three interns, so that ‘we could be an example to America on how to open up safely.’” “When probing the office, you might want to ask how often people were berated for wearing masks,” they added. Gohmert, who regularly shirks masks when on Capitol Hill, was reprimanded by Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) for taking off his mask during a House Judiciary Committee hearing — he also walked maskless and in close contact with Attorney General William Barr, whose office now says he will get tested as well. Forbes has reached out to Gohmert’s office for comment

Key Background

“I keep being tested, and I don’t have it,” Gohmert told CNN last month. “So I’m not afraid of you, but if I get it I’ll wear a mask.” Gohmert’s positive diagnosis came during routine White House testing as part of his now-canceled plans to travel with President Trump to West Texas on Wednesday. Gohmert is reportedly at least the eighth member of Congress to contract the virus, which has exploded in his home state of Texas in recent weeks.

Crucial Quote

Speaking to KETK, an NBC affiliate in east Texas, Gohmert maintained his long standing opposition to required mask-wearing, asserting “this used to be a free country,” when asked if he has altered his position on mask mandates. “I can’t help but wonder if by keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, if I might have put some of the virus on the mask and breathed it in,” Gohmert added, without citing evidence for his claim.

Chief Critic

Sherman tore into Congressional leaders for not requiring testing or masks for members of Congress. “The Capitol has superspreader written all over it. People are coming off planes, out of cars, and many of them can’t be relied upon to follow basic masking rules that are mandatory across the country,” he tweeted. “YET, THE CONGRESSIONAL LEADERSHIP refuses to require testing or masks for the people who come into the building each week.”

Source