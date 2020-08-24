How to Make a Good First Impression at Work

After months of job searching and countless interviews, you’ve finally landed your dream job.

As you prepare for your first day, you’re eager to make a great first impression. Are you dressed appropriately?

Is your briefcase organized? Did you remember to brush your teeth?

We’ve got you covered.

Whether working remotely or in an office, start off strong with a positive attitude.

To boost your confidence, dress for success and pay attention to grooming. A little self-care goes a long way.

When you feel like a million bucks, it’s easy to relax and be yourself—and being your competent, professional self is the key to success at work!

Here’s how you highlight what makes you you—and make a stellar first impression at the office.

Show Them You’re On Board

Impress your colleagues with eye contact and a firm handshake (or elbow bump).

Be direct and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

It’s okay if you don’t know where the extra toner is stored or how to format your finance reports.

Remember, starting a new job comes with a big learning curve.

For those working remotely, it’s especially important to demonstrate enthusiasm and curiosity.

Why?

When your primary interactions with coworkers are video calls and emails, it can be difficult to connect.

Attend a virtual happy hour or participate in the company virtual game night!

It’s important to form friendships with your colleagues regardless of distance.

Curate a Professional Wardrobe

You’ve probably heard the phrase “dress for success.” That’s probably because it’s great advice!

No matter what job you have, it’s important to look the part.

When you’re dressed appropriately, it shows you take your job seriously.

Not all workplaces have the same dress code, so pay attention to what your coworkers are wearing and dress accordingly.

A well-placed accessory will take any look to the next level. A few suggestions include:

Whimsical Neckties

You may prefer a more sophisticated style, in which case, opt for classic patterns.

For a more lighthearted look, select ties in bright colors or with fun patterns.

Be mindful not to go overboard with cartoon characters or superheroes (no matter how much we all love Bugs Bunny).

You still want to look professional, doc.

Classic Wristwatches

Add some sophisticated flair to your look with gold watches for men.

A classy watch is a timeless look (which also keeps you on time).

Choose a style that compliments your professional wardrobe so that you can mix and match with multiple outfits.

Stylish Glasses

If you’re someone who wears glasses, regard these as part of your ensemble.

Select frames that accentuate your eyes or highlight your bone structure.

The right glasses will add a scholarly swagger to your look.

Practice Good Self-Care

Grooming makes you feel polished and successful.

When you look your best, your confidence will soar.

Do you have a consistent routine?

How long has it been since your last haircut?

First-rate grooming for a professional look includes:

Shaving

This applies to bushy beards and clean-shaven faces alike.

Once you settle on your favorite style, invest in a shaving kit for men so you always look trimmed and tidy.

If you prefer a clean-shaven face, commit to frequent upkeep to get rid of that five o’clock shadow.

Hair Care

Haircuts are challenging to come by these days.

If you’re uncomfortable visiting your local barber, experiment with a comb and some product.

Taming your tousled locks doesn’t need to be time-consuming, but a little effort will rid you of bedhead.

Oral Hygiene

Fresh breath is never overrated!

Make sure you floss as well as brush to rid your mouth of pesky bacteria.

It’s also a smart idea to keep some breath mints on hand for that post-coffee meeting.

Be Mindful with Cologne

When applying your favorite scent, make sure not to overdo it.

Though cologne can be refreshing, too much is overpowering (you don’t want everyone to smell you from across the office).

Be mindful of colleagues who may have allergies or are sensitive to strong smells.

For a subtle cologne for men, consider a fragrance made with natural oils instead of synthetic perfumes.

You’ll smell delightful, and your coworkers won’t succumb to sneezing fits every time you’re nearby.

Take Time to Do Your Research

Before your first day, sit down and look over your employee handbook. Spend some time browsing your new employer’s website.

Though no one expects you to be an expert (and you certainly don’t want to be a know-it-all), it demonstrates commitment to be knowledgeable on your first day.

Your boss will appreciate your effort and attention to detail.

With some grooming and a killer outfit, you’ll be cool, calm, and collected when you arrive at the office.

Make some new friends and learn about your company’s vision.

Remember, it’s okay to make mistakes – it’s all part of the process.

Now, it’s time to get to work!