Google Analytics for Small Businesses

Marketing Podcast with John Jantsch

Today’s topic is Google Analytics, one of my favorite items to talk about. It isn’t the sexiest topic, I know. But it’s an important one. Closing the loop on your marketing investment, on your channels, on your customer engagement, those are important. This allows you to focus, to spend less money, and to invest in what really works.

I work with a lot of small business consultants and small business clients and this is one of the biggest challenges to get them excited about. It’s a lot like telling people they need to like math. Especially when you go to this tool, one that I believe is one of the best tools on the planet, and it’s free, but it’s really easy to get lost. In this podcast, I’m going to spend some time trying to simplify this.

Listen and learn:

Why should you care about Google Analytics?

How do I set it up?

What goals to have when setting up Google Analytics

Like this show? Click on over and give us a review on iTunes, please!

This episode of the Duct Tape Marketing Podcast is brought to you by .site.

Have you ever tried looking for a domain name? Chances are that the first few options you tried were not available. You are not alone!

Now you have the power to change this. You can get the exact domain name that you want on new domain extensions such as .site. It is short, it is simple-to-understand and it literally means “website” so it’s perfect for any website that you might be building.

In fact, I got myself www.selfreliance.site where I talk about my book ‘The Self Reliant Entrepreneur’ and share content to help people become self-reliant in their entrepreneurial journey.

You too can get your very own .site domain for as low as $1.99. Visit www.get.site. Search for your unique .site domain and use code ‘selfreliance’ to get 50% off on your domain purchase.

Free eBook

7 Steps to Scale Your Consulting Practice Without Adding Overhead “This training from Duct Tape Marketing has exceeded my expectations and I couldn’t be happier” ~ Brooke Patterson, VanderMedia

Source