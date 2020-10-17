Google Assistant, Maps And Search Help People Find Voting Locations

Breaking
written by Forbes October 17, 2020
Google is adding new election-related features to its voice assistant, Google Search, and Google Maps, to make it easier for US citizens to find voting locations ahead of the election next month. 

In Google Search, Search for things like “early voting locations” or “ballot drop boxes near me” will show details on where you can vote in person or return your mail-in ballot, whether you are voting early or on Election Day. The same tool will also pop up when you search for things like “how to find polling place” or “where to vote,” so there’s some flexibility in it. 

If you have Google Assistant-powered devices such as Google Home, you can say, “Hey Google, where do I vote?” and Assistant should be able to figure it out accordingly based on your current location. Similarly, if you search for your voting location in Google Maps, you’ll have easy access to the feature in Search to help you confirm where you can cast your vote.

Google says it has partnered with the Voting Information Project to source the voting location information and plans to list over 200,000 voting locations nationwide.

