Home Technology Google Continues To Embrace “Not-Com” Domain Names, Promoting .new
Technology

Google Continues To Embrace “Not-Com” Domain Names, Promoting .new

written by Forbes July 31, 2020
Google Continues To Embrace “Not-Com” Domain Names, Promoting .new
Man promoting .new

Google continues to promote its .new domain name.

Google

In late 2019, Google opened its .new domain name for registration. In a recent blog post, the company showed off how some major tech companies, including Adobe, WordPress, Spotify-owned Anchor, Canva and Google itself use the name ending to make content creation easier.

While Google does own a handful of “not-com” domain names, including .app, .dev and .page, the company has a different approach to the name ending than other registries, mandating active usage and charging rather-high registration prices, when compared to other domain names in the industry.

This is significant, considering a vast majority of gTLD registrations are done for “squatting” purposes, which refers to a domain name being reserved in hopes that it will be worth higher value in the future.

For instance, the annual registration fee for a .com domain name costs $17.99 per year. This is while the .new domain name costs $500 per year.

Chinese internet users have been registering four letter domain names in mass quantities for years, both with commonly-used domain names (including .com and .net), as well as gTLDs (like .xyz). Some four-letter domain names featuring random strings of letters have sold for thousands.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Here Are 80 New ‘Animal Crossing’ QR Codes...

April 4, 2020

Trump’s SOTU Message On Health Care: More Rhetoric...

February 6, 2020

Europe Reacts To Historic U.K. Election: ‘Hurricane Boris,...

December 13, 2019

Price Alert: Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV...

January 13, 2020

11 Ways Your Tech Company Can Build Trust...

February 20, 2020

Don’t Freak Out About The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Disney...

January 18, 2020

MLB The Show 20: 9 Tips And Strategies...

March 26, 2020

Microsoft Surface Book 3 Tipped For Intel Ice...

January 31, 2020

Best ‘Black Friday’ 2019 Deals Roundup: Phones, Headphones,...

November 29, 2019

Zoom’s A Lifeline During COVID-19: This Is Why...

March 25, 2020