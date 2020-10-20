Google Eliminates Key Home Security Offering

FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Nest Secure alarm system is seen on display during an … [+] event in San Francisco. Google says it forgot to mention that it included a microphone in the security product it began selling in 2017, but blames the omission on an error. When the company’s Nest Secure home alarm system hit the market, its product information didn’t mention a microphone. Google said in a statement that the microphone wasn’t intended to be a secret and should have been disclosed. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Google is no longer selling its Nest Secure alarm system, per a report from Android Police. The device, first rolled out in 2017, set out to expand Nest’s offerings beyond smart thermostats and into the world of home security.

Google said Nest Secure users will be able to continue using the product. In August, Google made a $450 million investment into home security giant ADT, which gave Google a 6.6% stake in ADT. As a part of the deal, ADT would integrate Google’s Nest devices into its service.

However, it was likely that Google’s Nest Secure alarm system directly competed with ADT’s offerings, as the security company’s core product is selling whole-home security systems, much like Nest’s offerings. Nest offered those interested in a home security solution a DIY option, which often removes installation fees and high monthly maintenance fees from the equation.

Recommended For You

This is while Nest’s competitor, Amazon-owned Ring, continues to sell its DIY home security system option, Ring Alarm. Ring has also added six new products to its lineup, including connected car systems, mailbox sensors and an at-home security drone.

The Amazon.com Inc. Ring devices are displayed during an unveiling event at the company’s … [+] headquarters in Seattle, Washington, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Amazon.com Inc. defended the privacy features of its Alexa digital assistant — and introduced some new tools to reassure users — following months of debate about the practices of the technology giant and its largest competitors. Photographer: Chloe Collyer/Bloomberg © 2019 Bloomberg Finance LP

The introduction of Nest’s Secure alarm system did not come without controversy, however. In February 2019, Google admitted it made an error when it failed to disclose the Secure alarm system featured a microphone, when the company announced it had added Google Assistant support.

Source