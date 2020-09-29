Google Meet’s Unlimited Calling Will Continue To Be Free To All Users Through 2021

Breaking
All consumer Gmail accounts will be able to continue to make unlimited calls through Google Meet for free through March 31, 2021, as video conferencing tools continue to be a part of our “new normal” as coronavirus pandemic continues.

In April, Google made its Meet video conferencing service free to all users with a Gmail account, moving Meet from being exclusively for enterprise G Suite accounts. The company originally said it would enforce a 60 minute limit on calls following September 30. After March 31, 2021, Google Meet users will need to pay $8 per month to continue accessing expanded calling functionality.

