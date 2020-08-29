Google Reveals Radical Google Photos Redesign

Google Photos is testing some radical changes designed to make it easier to edit your pictures.

Google Photos appears to be introducing a new interface for the photo editor section of the app, as recently revealed in several Twitter screenshots posted by reverse-engineering expert, Jane Manchun Wong.

The app’s revamped layout replaces the current carousel of small, cryptic icons, with descriptive text-based buttons. Tapping on any of these then brings up a selection of new, and much larger, icon-based buttons pertaining to individual editing functions such as Blur, Exposure or Contrast. These too feature clear text descriptions beneath.

For example, tapping the new ‘Suggestions’ button at the left for the screen pops up what Google’s recommendations for suggested picture enhancements, such as automatic adjustment, black and white mode, and ‘color pop.’

Jane Manchun Wong exposes Google’s latest Google Photos interface plans. Jane Manchun Wong / TWITTER

The new layout isn’t generally available at time of writing. Wong typically discovers unreleased features early by searching for them in an app’s underlying code and finding ways to enable them. However another Twitter user, @BangSAT_RIA97, has since responded with a screenshot of their own smartphone which also appears to have access to the new Google Photos interface. This could mean some lucky users will be receiving the new interface early as part of an official test.

This more descriptive design will allow users to search for functions by name rather than having to decipher and remember unfamiliar symbols, and I think it will make the app more accessible to new users. Tapping on an unknown icon can be scary for technophobes, so even a one-word description will help alleviate this problem.

