Google’s Confusing Pixel 4a Delay Continues To Get Worse

We may not see this billboard for a while thanks to another Pixel 3a delay.

Evan Blass

All is clearly not well at Google HQ. Not only has the company’s popular Pixel Buds struggled recently with Bluetooth problems, its long-awaited Pixel 4a might be delayed yet again.

The news comes from trusted and prolific leaker Jon Prosser, who claims that the budget Pixel could land as late as October 22nd, with an announcement on July 13. One of the colour options – “barely blue” – has apparently been shelved, too. Prosser says that he’s confirmed this new information “multiple times” but adds the caveat that details could change.

MORE FROM FORBESGoogle Must Act Quickly To Avoid Another Pixel Bud Disaster

If, however, that launch date is accurate (as I say, Prosser has a very good track record), then this could well prove to be a frustrating year for Google product fans.

We know the 4a device is delayed because last year’s device landed on May 8th, and the company had journalists in – including myself – a week or so before that to preview it. That hasn’t happened this year and we’re way past the May 8th announcement date of 2019.

Two other pieces of information also give us an insight into the potential problems happening behind the scenes. Firstly, dropping a colour option suggests that the company is trying to simplify its production process to get devices out faster. I can’t imagine Google went to the effort of creating a colour profile to drop it a month before announcement unless it was forced to.

MORE FROM FORBESGoogle’s Pixel Will Continue To Cause Problems For Apple, Samsung

Secondly, the amount of time between the alleged announcement date – July 13th – and possible launch date – October 22nd – suggests that the device either isn’t yet ready to be handled by the public or press. Or Google is waiting for a less difficult economic environment to launch its most popular Pixel line in to.

In any case, that three month delay looks like Google placing a marker in the minds of potential buyers who are tempted by rival devices like the iPhone SE, or upcoming devices like the OnePlus Z/Nord.

It’s worth mentioning that Google isn’t the only company to do this, Microsoft announced – and previewed – the Surface Duo, Surface Neo and Surface Earbuds last December – only the Earbuds have launched so far.

In Google’s defence we know that production delays have blighted the entire industry, with Apple also facing serious delays and Samsung having to close factories and shift operations to new countries. Although Samsung managed to get its S20 devices out before the worst of the virus hit.

MORE FROM FORBESOnePlus Goes For Android Crown With New ‘Nord’ Phone, TVs & Apps

OnePlus – a serious threat to Google’s tech this year – also managed to get its OnePlus 8 out this year. Google will need to act quickly if it doesn’t want to lose ground to the newly reinvigorated rival.

History doesn’t repeat itself, but the last time Google released a pair of Pixel Buds in 2017, they suffered from serious connectivity and design problems. Its flagship phone that year – the Pixel 2 – also struggled with a blue tinted display and serious Bluetooth issues. It wasn’t a good year for the company’s two flagship products. I’m sure Google is working hard to make sure 2020 isn’t a rerun of three years ago.

More on Forbes

Samsung Raises Galaxy Note 20 Game To Fight Off Cheap iPhone 12, Pixel 5

Ruthless Google And Samsung Axe Pixel 5 & Galaxy Features To Cut Costs

New Samsung Buds Spell Bad News For Struggling Google Pixel Buds, AirPods

Source